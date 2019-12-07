Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
Baby girl's reaction on hearing mother's voice through aids wins internet

A man, Paul Addison, shared a heartwarming moment when he switched on his daughter's, four-month-old Georgina, hearing aids for the first time and she reacted to her mother's voice.

New Delhi Published on: December 07, 2019 16:28 IST
The chirping of birds, the blowing of the breeze, or even the most mundane chatter among people -- a sound, the noise adds another dimension to an ordinary life. How would an infant react when it listens to a sound for the very first time?

A man, Paul Addison, shared a heartwarming moment when he switched on his daughter's, four-month-old Georgina, hearing aids for the first time and she reacted to her mother's voice.

Addison shared the video on Twitter with the caption “When our daughter’s new hearing aids are turned on in the morning”

Her mother's hello is replied by a series of happy squeals by the little girl.

Georgina was diagnosed as ‘severely deaf’ in September.

The tweet was flooded with comments.

Our day is made!

