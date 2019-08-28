Wednesday, August 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Herschelle Gibbs has no idea who Alia Bhatt is, here's their hilarious Twitter conversation

Herschelle Gibbs has no idea who Alia Bhatt is, here's their hilarious Twitter conversation

Herschelle Gibbs, the former South African cricketer took to his Twitter handle and shared a GIF with Alia Bhatt in it. One of his fans asked if he knows who's the lady in the gif and Herschelle had no clue. Here's what happened next!

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2019 10:50 IST
Representative News Image

Herschelle Gibbs has no idea who Alia Bhatt is, here's their hilarious Twitter conversation 

Herschelle Gibbs, the former South African cricketer took to his Twitter handle and shared a GIF with Alia Bhatt in it. One of his fans asked if he knows who's the lady in the gif and Herschelle had no clue. He tweeted, "No idea who the lady is .. just a nice gif." This led to a lot of motion of comments on his post. Well, who does not know who Alia Bhatt is! Gibbs then did his research and shared another post and wrote, "Didn’t know you were an actress @aliaa08 but nice gif." This again led to a fun banter between Netizens, Gibbs and of course Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt then tweeted in response to Herschelle Gibbs. She gave a 4 run sign reaction to the cricketer. Gibbs in response said, "I deal in 6s madam not fours"

This fun banter took the internet by the storm and Twitterati can't stop laughing out loud. 

 

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  