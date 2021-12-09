Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TWITTERINDIA Folded hands to fire emojis, here are the most tweeted emojis of 2021

With 2021 coming to an end, people are recalling some of the best and worst moments of this year. Similar is the case with micro-blogging website Twitter that has now shared some of the popular trends, hashtags, conversations of 2021. In its survey, it even mentioned a number of emojis that made its place in the list of most tweeted of 2021. On the top of the same was the folded hands followed by a face with tears of Joy and fire emojis. Love eyes and thumbs up came next in line followed by some more. It proved that when words weren't enough for people, emojis were the first choice that came into the minds of people.

Just in case, you missed the same, have a look at the full list by Twitter here:

From Bollywood, actor Sonu Sood was the most talked-about celebrity, owing to various efforts to help people during the coronavirus pandemic. He was followed by superstars Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Kumar had two films released in theatres this year with "Bell Bottom" and "Sooryavanshi". Salman Khan featured in "Radhe" and "Antim" with his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma.

Shah Rukh Khan was in conversation owing to the controversy around the arrest of his son Aryan Khan by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Aryan Khan was released on bail on October 30.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took the fifth spot as he continued to amuse fans with his witty takes and tweets that inspired conversations across the year.

Alia Bhatt was the most talked about female star from Bollywood, owing to excitement about her upcoming projects -- "RRR", "Brahmastra" and "Gangubai Kathiawadi". She was followed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

From the television world, the Hindi edition of "BiggBoss" was the most-tweeted-about television show for the third year in a row. Siddharth Shukla, who tragically died in September this year, was the most tweeted-about Bigg Boss personality.