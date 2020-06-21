Doomsday June 21: What’s buzzing on web | Updates

Image Source : TWITTER/@COMEBACKTIME__ Doomsday June 21: what’s buzzing on web

According to the infamous Mayan calendar, the world is going to end today on June 21. After its 2012 failed prophesy about the end of the world, the theorists who study the Mayan Calendar claim that it was wrongly read earlier in 2012 and the world will witness an apocalypse today, on June 21. Along with the prediction of Doomsday, the world is witnessing solar eclipse as well. During the Surya Grahan people will be able to see 'Ring Of Fire' in many parts of the world.

While many have taken the Mayan Calendar prediction very seriously considering the world is facing a crisis with escalating coronavirus pandemic and, uncountable earthquakes, cyclones; many also rubbished it calling it a 'superstition'.

Twitter is loaded with memes and trolls where people are waiting for the prediction to go wrong once again. The initial date of the apocalypse was 21 December 2012 and now June 21, 2020, has been claimed to be the last day of mankind. The claims are based on the gregorian calendar which accounts for an extra day every leap year. The theorists say that according to the calculations made for the last 2,800 years, June 21 turns out to be the doomsday.

In case you are wondering who were the Mayans. According to History.com, "The Maya Empire, centered in the tropical lowlands of what is now Guatemala, reached the peak of its power and influence around the sixth century A.D. The Maya excelled at agriculture, pottery, hieroglyph writing, calendar-making and mathematics, and left behind an astonishing amount of impressive architecture and symbolic artwork. Most of the great stone cities of the Maya were abandoned by A.D. 900, however, and since the 19th century scholars have debated what might have caused this dramatic decline."

