Twitter cheer! Delhiites, Mumbaikars invite Kashmiris home to celebrate Eid with them; posts go viral

Eid-Al-Adha 2019 is here and it has brought many reasons to celebrate for the Indians. Soon after Home Minister Amit Shah announced the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and declared it a separate Union Territory, the entire nation welcomed the decision with open arms. On the eve of Eid-al-Adha, people in Mumbai and Delhi even took to their Twitter and invited the Kashmiris to their homes to celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm. The posts have been retweeted several times and liked by hundreds.

On the eve of Eid, two Mumbaikars, Vaibhav Vishal and actor Vrajesh Hirjee, opened their doors for all the Kashmiris who are away from home and cannot enjoy the festival with their family and friends. Vaibhav Vishal who goes by the handle @Ofnosurnamefame wrote, “Kashmiri students from Mumbai on my TL... If you are waiting for monies from home, need some urgently, and are unable to connect with your folks, feel free to ping. I’m not super rich, but will do my best to help”. Actor Vrajesh Hirjee said, “I’d be glad to pitch in.” Even Bollywood singer Rekha Bhardwaj also said that she is glad to help. The tweets witnessed much attention from the netizens and they praised the warm gesture.

On the other hand in the capital city of Delhi as well, many people took to their Twitter to invite the Kashmiris to their home for a delicious dinner. Not just their homes, but special arrangements have been made at various places in Delhi where Eid celebrations are being held like Jantar Mantar, Gurugram and others. Check out the invitations here-

WE wish everyone Happy Eid!

