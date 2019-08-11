Happy Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha 2019: Quotes, Wishes, Whatsapp Messages Images, Importance and How to celebrate the holy day

Happy Bakrid 2019 or Eid al-Adha 2019: It's the time of festivities and celebrations again. It's Eid time and it has filled the air with merriment and happiness. People are in a happy mood and rejoicing the days of festivities. Muslims across the country are filled with joy and are gearing up for the big occasion. Eid Al-Adha Festival brings the joy of good food, trendy clothes, gifts and celebrations. People wear new clothes and visit mosques to offer their prayers to the Allah. They pray for peace and prosperity. One of the most important aspects of the Eid al-Adha is that people celebrate this day by sacrificing an animal (bakra, as the name suggests). It is divided into three parts; one part is given to the relatives, friends and neighbours, second part to the needy and poor, and the third is kept with themselves.

When is Eid al-Adha celebrated in India in 2019?

As per the Hijri calendar or the Islamic calendar, the festival is celebrated with much fervour on the 10th or 12th month of Dhul Hijjah. Bakrid, which literally means 'feast of the sacrifice' and lasts for three days. This year Bakra Eid or Eid al-Adha will be celebrated from August 11, 2019 evening and will extend till August 12, 2019.

Why do we celebrate Eid al Adha or Bakrid?

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is said to be a very prosperous festival for the Muslims all across the world as it honours Allah’s most dutiful admirers Ibrahim. The festival commemorates the readiness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience and devotion. However, after seeing his dedication, Allah intervened and asked him to sacrifice a lamb instead of his dear son. From that day, people sacrifice a lamb every year to pay their respects to Allah and honour Ibrahim. It is said that on the day of the Sacrificial Feast, no one should be left hungry.

Relation between Eid al-Adha and Hajj

Hajj is one of the most holy places to Muslim community. It is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is performed in the days before Eid al-Adha and the story goes back to Prophet Ibrahim. When his son was an infant, Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God to leave his wife Hajrah and his son Ismail in the desert of Saudi Arabia. He did as he was commanded by God. He left them with a supply of food and water. But it got finished quickly. Hajrah ran up and down the two hills Safa and Marwa seven times, looking for water. It was at that moment the water gushed forth from where baby Ismail’s feet were and a well created itself there. It is known as Zamzam. It had water to last them for a lifetime. The water in the well gushes forth to this day.

How to celebrate Eid al Adha or Bakrid 2019?

While Bakra Eid has religious significance, it is a time of merriment for everyone, especially Muslims. They wear new clothes and offer their prayers to Allah. After offering their prayers, they hug each other and exchange greetings. Women’s participation in the festivities is different in different countries, however they celebrate by making delicious delicacies. Even children enjoy by asking for ‘Eidi’ and decorating their houses.

Bakrid 2019 Wishes, Quotes and Messages

"May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on Eid al-Adha and forever. Happy Eid al-Adha 2019!"

“And He has made me blessed wherever I am” -The Holy Quran . Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!"

"Life is short and so is Eid! Celebrate both with full pomp and enjoy every moment. Thinking of you on this Eid."

"May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness in your life and may you celebrate it with all your close friends and may it fill your heart with wonders. Eid Mubarak!"

"May the sacrifice of Eid ul Adha strengthen your faith in Allah and light up your world with countless blessings."

"Eid is the day of sacrifice, rejoice, bliss and commitment to Allah's orders. Happy Eid ul- Adha!"

Eid al-Adha 2019 Images

