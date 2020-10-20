Image Source : TWITTER/TUSHAR_RAHMAN94 DDLJ turns 25: Twitterverse goes gaga over SRK-Kajol starrer, share interesting versions of scenes

The cast and fans of all-time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) celebrated as the iconic film turned 25 on Tuesday. The film revolved around two lovers Simran and Raj played by Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan respectively who live in the UK. It marked the debut of Aditya Chopra as a director and was known for its romance and drama. The film kicked off the trend of NRI romances on the Bollywood screen, and also reorganised romance in Hindi cinema forever. As a great milestone was achieved, a lot of celebrities including SRK, Kajol, Anupam Kher, and others shared their happiness. Well, our Twitter world wasn't behind in doing the same as the micro-blogging website was filled not just with interesting tweets and memes but also with fans sharing their favourite moments and memories related to the film.

Have a look at how Twitterverse reacted to 25 years of DDLJ here:

This iconic scene is 25 years old and it inspired so many other romantic scenes😭#Palat #DDLJ #25YearsOfIconicDDLJ #DDLJ25 pic.twitter.com/yvTxmMIIpu — Seff, enemies to lovers connoisseur.🦋 (@prosewithwoes) October 20, 2020

The way the audience erupts in joy on SRK's entry scene is always phenomenal ❤️

RT if you have experienced this at Maratha Mandir. #DDLJ #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/I0YaDntccl — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 19, 2020

Best film in the world❤️❤️❤️

Also set the bar really high for guys to be able to impress this London girl 😂🙈

Love you @iamsrk .. Stay blessed always!! Congrats team #DDLJ @yrf @itsKajolD and thank you!! #DDLJ25 https://t.co/uvC8gz8SqK — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) October 20, 2020

It's silver jubilee of the most romantic and the iconic #DDLJ and still looking fresh😍.@iamsrk given 2 evergreen dialogues "Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai, Senorita."



"I am Raj, naam toh suna hoga." 😘

All time favorite & will always.#DDLJ25 pic.twitter.com/DgA2UqWwM5 — Tushar Rahman (@Tushar_Rahman94) October 19, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor : I watched #DDLJ 25 times in the theatre.i used to copy #iamsrk dressing sense in DDLJ



The legacy and Aura Created by DDLJ will be forever unmatchable



The Most loved, popular and impactful movie Made in india #25YearsOfDDLJ #DDLJ25 pic.twitter.com/fknpzIXx6O — Zaid Mir (@iamZaid_Srk) October 20, 2020

On the occasion, Twitter gave tribute to Amrish Puri and alongside a video wrote, "Ao, Ao, Ao...we're celebrating 25 years of one of Hindi cinema's all-time great romances with a special emoji. Ring a cowbell? Tweet with #DDLJ, #DDLJ25, #25YearsOfDDLJ and #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge."

