Tuesday, October 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. DDLJ turns 25: Twitterverse goes gaga over SRK-Kajol starrer, share interesting versions of scenes

DDLJ turns 25: Twitterverse goes gaga over SRK-Kajol starrer, share interesting versions of scenes

As the iconic film DDLJ completes 25 years of its release, a lot of celebrities including SRK, Kajol, Anupam Kher, and others shared their happiness. Well, our Twitter world wasn't behind in doing the same as the micro-blogging website was filled not just with interesting tweets and memes but also with fans sharing their favourite moments and memories related to the film.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2020 19:21 IST
DDLJ turns 25: Twitterverse goes gaga over SRK-Kajol starrer, share interesting versions of scenes
Image Source : TWITTER/TUSHAR_RAHMAN94

DDLJ turns 25: Twitterverse goes gaga over SRK-Kajol starrer, share interesting versions of scenes

The cast and fans of all-time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) celebrated as the iconic film turned 25 on Tuesday. The film revolved around two lovers Simran and Raj played by Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan respectively who live in the UK. It marked the debut of Aditya Chopra as a director and was known for its romance and drama. The film kicked off the trend of NRI romances on the Bollywood screen, and also reorganised romance in Hindi cinema forever. As a great milestone was achieved, a lot of celebrities including SRK, Kajol, Anupam Kher, and others shared their happiness. Well, our Twitter world wasn't behind in doing the same as the micro-blogging website was filled not just with interesting tweets and memes but also with fans sharing their favourite moments and memories related to the film.

Have a look at how Twitterverse reacted to 25 years of DDLJ here:

On the occasion, Twitter gave tribute to Amrish Puri and alongside a video wrote, "Ao, Ao, Ao...we're celebrating 25 years of one of Hindi cinema's all-time great romances with a special emoji. Ring a cowbell? Tweet with #DDLJ, #DDLJ25, #25YearsOfDDLJ and #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X