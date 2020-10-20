DDLJ turns 25: Twitterverse goes gaga over SRK-Kajol starrer, share interesting versions of scenes

The cast and fans of all-time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) celebrated as the iconic film turned 25 on Tuesday. The film revolved around two lovers Simran and Raj played by Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan respectively who live in the UK. It marked the debut of Aditya Chopra as a director and was known for its romance and drama. The film kicked off the trend of NRI romances on the Bollywood screen, and also reorganised romance in Hindi cinema forever. As a great milestone was achieved, a lot of celebrities including SRK, Kajol, Anupam Kher, and others shared their happiness. Well, our Twitter world wasn't behind in doing the same as the micro-blogging website was filled not just with interesting tweets and memes but also with fans sharing their favourite moments and memories related to the film.
Have a look at how Twitterverse reacted to 25 years of DDLJ here:
This iconic scene is 25 years old and it inspired so many other romantic scenes😭#Palat #DDLJ #25YearsOfIconicDDLJ #DDLJ25 pic.twitter.com/yvTxmMIIpu— Seff, enemies to lovers connoisseur.🦋 (@prosewithwoes) October 20, 2020
The way the audience erupts in joy on SRK's entry scene is always phenomenal ❤️— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 19, 2020
RT if you have experienced this at Maratha Mandir. #DDLJ #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/I0YaDntccl
Best film in the world❤️❤️❤️— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) October 20, 2020
Also set the bar really high for guys to be able to impress this London girl 😂🙈
Love you @iamsrk .. Stay blessed always!! Congrats team #DDLJ @yrf @itsKajolD and thank you!! #DDLJ25 https://t.co/uvC8gz8SqK
It's silver jubilee of the most romantic and the iconic #DDLJ and still looking fresh😍.@iamsrk given 2 evergreen dialogues "Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai, Senorita."— Tushar Rahman (@Tushar_Rahman94) October 19, 2020
"I am Raj, naam toh suna hoga." 😘
All time favorite & will always.#DDLJ25 pic.twitter.com/DgA2UqWwM5
Ranbir Kapoor : I watched #DDLJ 25 times in the theatre.i used to copy #iamsrk dressing sense in DDLJ— Zaid Mir (@iamZaid_Srk) October 20, 2020
The legacy and Aura Created by DDLJ will be forever unmatchable
The Most loved, popular and impactful movie Made in india #25YearsOfDDLJ #DDLJ25 pic.twitter.com/fknpzIXx6O
Instagram asked me to make a reel to celebrate #25yearsofDDLJ in partnership with @yrf and I recreated a few looks! Give it a watch! @iamsrk @itsKajolD#DDLJ25 #DDLJ pic.twitter.com/BBCFZ3wyUJ— Shweta Choudhury (@Shweta_97) October 20, 2020
On the occasion, Twitter gave tribute to Amrish Puri and alongside a video wrote, "Ao, Ao, Ao...we're celebrating 25 years of one of Hindi cinema's all-time great romances with a special emoji. Ring a cowbell? Tweet with #DDLJ, #DDLJ25, #25YearsOfDDLJ and #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge."
Ao, Ao...we're celebrating 25 years of one of Hindi cinema's all-time great romances with a special emoji. Ring a cowbell? Tweet with #DDLJ, #DDLJ25, #25YearsOfDDLJ, #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge and #डीडीएलजे. pic.twitter.com/zXDyaoBqGH— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) October 20, 2020