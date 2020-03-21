Image Source : TWITTER COVID 19: Amul appreciates 'those working round the clock' with latest doodle

Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, India's dairy giant Amul has dropped another ad on its Twitter handle appreciating the people who are working 24 hours to protect other people from getting the virus. The comic creative titled "Khaali Haath Nahin, Thaali Haath Thanks kijiye" was shared by Amul's official Twitter handle and has gathered about 1,000 likes so far.

The company posted on its official Twitter handle @Amul_Coop the ad which shows a girl wearing the mask and holding plates and wrote, "#Amul Topical: National appreciation of all those working round the clock to keep India safe!"

#Amul Topical: National appreciation of all those working round the clock to keep India safe! pic.twitter.com/BWYphoXfRB — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 20, 2020

This is not the first poster on coronavirus that the dairy giant posted. Earlier, the company posted on its official Twitter handle @Amul_Coop the ad which shows a girl washing hands in a washbasin and wrote, "#Amul Topical: Precautions against the Coronavirus!"

With the threat of COVID-19 looming large, the government has tightened the traveling conditions in the country. The entire country is in self-quarantine. Also, in his address to the nation on Thursday, PM Modi urged citizens to observe a social curfew on March 22. It will be a trial run to check social isolation in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. PM Modi appealed to citizens to step out into their balconies and doorsteps at 5 PM on Sunday to cheer for the medical personnel fighting against the virus.

