Bypolls in 5 assembly seats, 1 Lok Sabha constituency today: Early test for Suvendu in Bengal, Vijay in TN

The Election Commission (EC) is holding bypolls for five Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry today. Voting began at 8 am, and the counting will be taken up for all the seats on Friday, October 9.

The constituencies going to polls are Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady in Puducherry, Rejinagar and Nandigram in West Bengal, and the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

High-profile contests in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari faces Nandigram test

In West Bengal, the spotlight is on Nandigram, which fell vacant after Suvendu Adhikari, now the BJP’s first chief minister of the state, resigned as its MLA.

Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur while retaining his Nandigram stronghold in the April Assembly elections. He later chose to represent Bhabanipur, leaving Nandigram vacant and triggering the bypoll.

The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, whose son Chandranath, an aide of Adhikari, was shot dead days after the Assembly election results were declared.

The TMC, which was voted out after 15 years and has since split into two factions, decided not to field a candidate after its original nominee, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew. The party instead extended support to the Congress.

However, Congress candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested hours later in connection with a 2007 case. The Calcutta High Court granted him interim bail until October 21 on September 29, while the Supreme Court adjourned the West Bengal government's plea challenging the order, allowing Pradhan to contest the bypoll.

The rival TMC faction has fielded Mohammad Eteshamul Haque, while the CPI has nominated Santigopal Giri.

Rejinagar is the other West Bengal seat going to polls. It fell vacant after Humayun Kabir resigned as MLA. Kabir had formed his own Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) after being suspended and later expelled by the TMC.

After winning the Nowda seat, Kabir chose to represent it and fielded his son, Golam Nabi Azad, from Rejinagar, where around 70% of voters belong to the minority community.

The BJP has nominated Sakharav Sarkar, while the CPI(M) has fielded Syed Asad Ali. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction has nominated Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, while the rival faction has fielded Safiuzzaman Sheikh. Congress candidate Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi is also in the fray.

Early test for Vijay in Tamil Nadu

The bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram will be the first major electoral test for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay since his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) came to power after the April Assembly elections, two years after the party was launched.

As many as 27 candidates are contesting in Madurantakam, while 30 candidates are in the fray in Dharapuram.

The seats fell vacant after AIADMK MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel of Madurantakam and P Sathyabama of Dharapuram resigned. Both later joined TVK and have been fielded by the ruling party in the bypolls.

The DMK, led by former chief minister MK Stalin, along with the AIADMK and CPI, has also fielded candidates. The CPI was among the parties that supported TVK after it emerged as the single-largest party, enabling it to form the government.

BJP seeks to wrest Nagaon from Congress

In Assam, the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who joined the BJP in April ahead of the Assembly elections, which the saffron party won to secure a third consecutive term.

The contest is crucial for the Congress, which retained Nagaon after Bordoloi won the seat in both 2019 and 2024. The party has fielded former MLA Sibamoni Bora, while the BJP has nominated Devasish Sharma.

AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal is also contesting after replacing the party’s original nominee, Rejaul Karim Sarkar.

With more than 55% of Nagaon’s electorate belonging to the minority community, the three-way contest between the BJP, Congress and AIUDF is being closely watched. A total of 15 candidates are in the fray.

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