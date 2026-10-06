Mecca Pact comes into effect: Pakistan, Turkey agree to send forces to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

Riyadh:

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye have agreed to take measures for the rapid deployment of military forces in Saudi Arabia amid escalating tensions involving the kingdom and Yemen's Houthis, according to a media report.

The Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC) of the trilateral Mecca Defence Alliance held an emergency meeting in Riyadh on Monday to discuss security developments and threats facing Saudi Arabia, Dawn reported, citing Pakistan's Foreign Office. The three countries had signed a trilateral defence agreement in August. The pact establishes a framework for collective deterrence and states that an armed attack against any one of the three countries would be regarded as an attack against all.

Mecca ​Defence Alliance moves towards military implementation

According to the joint statement issued after Monday's meeting, the committee decided to move immediately towards implementing the collective defence commitments. It also agreed to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in Saudi Arabia.

The statement, however, did not provide details about the number of troops involved or specify a timeline for their deployment. It also did not specifically name the Houthis as a threat. The development comes amid reported Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan says its forces will play supportive role

Pakistan was represented at the emergency meeting by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Speaking to Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath', Khawaja Asif said Pakistan and Turkiye had a "presence in theatre", while Saudi forces were involved in combat operations. He said the assistance requested by Saudi Arabia was being provided, adding that the Turkish and Pakistani armies were currently playing a supportive role. Asif also said Pakistan was involved in reconnaissance. No specific details about the scale or timing of any deployment were provided in the statement issued after the meeting.

Three countries condemn attacks on Saudi Arabia

The members of the Mecca alliance also condemned the attempted targeting of the holy cities of Mecca and Madina. They also condemned continuing attacks targeting cities as well as civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia, according to the joint statement.

Pakistan and Turkiye also commended the Saudi armed forces for their vigilance, readiness and professionalism in responding to threats and attacks and protecting the kingdom's security and territorial integrity.

Emergency meeting comes amid Yemen military campaign

The SPDC meeting took place as Yemen's Saudi-led coalition government launched a major military campaign on Sunday to recapture territory held by the Houthis, according to the report. The latest developments come against the backdrop of escalating security concerns in the region and the trilateral alliance's commitment to collective defence.

The August agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye provides the framework for responding collectively to an armed attack against any of the three countries. Monday's meeting marked a move towards implementing those defence commitments, although the joint statement did not provide a specific deployment schedule.

(With inputs from PTI)

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