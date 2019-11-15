Couple gets married at Texas hospital. The reason is heartwarming

The heartwarming news came into limelight when the hospital shared the story on their Facebook page -- with the images of the couple.

People, if and when they do, envision their wedding ceremonies to be held at beaches, temples, churches, palaces or palatial bungalows. But nobody, and precisely, no one, would want to exchange vows at a hospital.

The unthinkable, however, happened.

Aaliyah and Michael Thompson got married at a hospital and the reason behind their act has since been going viral.

It so happened that the groom’s father, William Thompson, was admitted in the hospital following a surgery, reports Insider. And it became evident he would not be able to attend his son's big day.

This is when the couple came up with the plan and decided to exchange rings and vows in front of him at the hospital.

The heartwarming news came into limelight when the hospital shared the story on their Facebook page -- with the images of the couple. The wedding happened on September 21.

"The nurses wanted to watch it [the wedding], which was pretty awesome because they'd been the people taking care of him the few weeks he was in the hospital. They came in and surprised us with a cake and some flowers and some grape juice and celebrated with us," Aaliyah told Insider.

Michael and Aaliyah went through with their original wedding ceremony and reception at their church later that day.