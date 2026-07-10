AC coach or bar? Viral video shows men mixing drinks on moving train; Railways responds

New Delhi:

Train journeys are expected to be safe and comfortable, especially inside air-conditioned coaches. But a viral video allegedly showing a group of men drinking alcohol inside an AC compartment has sparked fresh concerns among passengers and reignited a debate over discipline and safety on Indian Railways.

The clip, shared widely on social media, has drawn sharp criticism from users who questioned how such behaviour could take place inside a coach often occupied by families, children and elderly passengers. The incident has also prompted a response from RailwaySeva.

Men allegedly seen drinking alcohol inside AC coach

The video appears to show a group of men consuming alcohol inside the air-conditioned coach of a train.

In the footage, the men are seen preparing alcoholic drinks by transferring liquor from one bottle to another while the train is in motion. Other passengers can be seen occupying berths in nearby compartments.

One of the men, identified as Pintu Kumar, had also uploaded the clip on Instagram. In the video, a man sitting on a side lower berth is seen hiding behind the curtain while preparing the drink, seemingly attempting to avoid being noticed by others inside the coach.

His companions watch as he mixes the drink, while a packet of snacks can also be seen ready to be consumed alongside the alcohol.

RailwaySeva responds as social media demands action

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users expressing concern over passenger safety and questioning how alcohol could allegedly be consumed inside an AC coach without intervention.

Several users urged the authorities to take strict action against those involved.

"Inko penalty aisi lagao future m koi himmat na kre wine pine ki or na pi kr chale train mein," one user wrote.

"Rules, laws, morals now only exist in books, not ingrained in Indians," another commented.

"In new India, rules don't exist anymore. It's about whims & wishes of the bully, forced upon the helpless. One incident of alcohol in train is video recorded & shown here, where lakhs of such incidents occur daily where families suffer & authorities do not care," another user remarked.

"Please ban these guys from booking tickets anymore. Restrict their Aadhaar," another person wrote while calling for action.

RailwaySeva also responded to the viral post, saying, "For a proper investigation and necessary action regarding this matter, please provide the following details: PNR / UTS number, the Date and time of the incident, the name of the nearest station, and your mobile number."

The identity of the passengers shown in the video and the exact train on which the incident allegedly took place have not been independently verified.

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