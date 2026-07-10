Stray bull climbs onto shop roof to escape heavy rain in Muzaffarnagar, falls during dramatic rescue

New Delhi:

Persistent rain in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar led to an unusual sight on Friday after a stray bull was spotted standing on the roof of a shop in the Charthawal market. The incident quickly drew the attention of shopkeepers and passers-by, with many gathering to watch the unexpected scene unfold.

As concerns grew that the animal could fall and injure itself or people below, locals immediately began making arrangements to rescue it. What followed was a tense operation that briefly left everyone fearing the worst.

Stray bull climbs shop roof during heavy rain

The incident took place at around 11 am on Friday in Charthawal town amid continuous rainfall.

According to local reports, the stray bull appeared to climb onto the roof of a shop while trying to escape the rain. Seeing the animal standing on top of the building, nearby shopkeepers and pedestrians were left stunned.

Within minutes, a large crowd gathered at the spot as people watched the unusual incident unfold.

Local residents, worried that the bull could lose its footing, began preparing for a rescue. After being informed, animal rescuer Sunny Chopra arrived at the scene with his team and, with the help of local residents, started efforts to bring the animal down safely.

During the rescue operation, the bull suddenly lost its balance and fell from the roof.

The unexpected fall left onlookers shocked, with many fearing the animal had suffered serious injuries.

Residents raise concerns over stray cattle

Fortunately, despite the fall, the bull did not sustain any serious injuries.

The rescue team immediately attended to the animal and shifted it to a safe location. No local residents were injured during the incident.

Following the rescue, many residents voiced concerns over the growing problem of stray cattle in the area.

According to locals, stray bulls are frequently seen wandering through markets and on busy roads in and around the town, increasing the risk of accidents.

Residents urged the administration to put in place effective and long-term measures for the management and protection of stray cattle to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

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