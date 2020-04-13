Google thanks doctors, nurses and medical workers fighting COVID-19 with doodle

Google doodle thanks doctors, nurses and medical workers

Google expressed gratitude to all the frontline medical workers fighting against COVID-19 on Monday. Google is displaying "thank you" message for all the healthcare workers, doctors and nurses with a doodle. The message reads: "To all doctors, nurses and medical workers; thank you". The doodle also has a heart emojis for all the corona warriors.

Doctors and medical professionals are selflessly treating COVID-19 patients despite the high risk of infection. However, many healthcare workers are being abused for allegedly being carriers of the virus. Hence, Google is boosting the morale of medical workers via doodle. Earlier, PM Modi in a mass activity appealed citizens of the country to laud the selfless service of frontline workers.

Google wrote, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines."

The first COVID-19 case was reported from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, which became the epicentre of the coronavirus. Now with a surge in the numbers of the cases in the US, the epicentre has now shifted.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage