Boycott Tanishq trends on Twitter again for no-firecracker Diwali ad, brand partially withdraws it

Image Source : TWITTER Boycott Tanishq trends on Twitter again for no-firecracker Diwali ad

The jewellery brand Tanishq has been witnessing a lot of backlash on social media for its advertisements campaigns lately. After a big controversy regarding its 'Hindu-Muslim' ad that showed an attempt to celebrate the "coming together of people from different walks of life," netizens again demanded to 'Boycott Tanishq' on Twitter after the brand released a 'no-firecracker Diwali' ad. The commercial featured actors Neena Gupta, Nimrat Kaur, Sayani Gupta and Alaya F talking about how they will be celebrating Diwali this year. In the video, the brand talked about celebrating the festival of lights without any firecrackers which did not go down well with the netizens. Many criticized the brand for advising Hindus on how to celebrate their festival.

In the video, Nimrat Kaur talks about the importance of being together with family on this Diwali, Neena Gupta is seen with a lot of jewellery and Alaya F claims that for her Diwali is all about mithai, food and family. What did b=not go down well with netizens is the definition of Diwali by Sayani Gupta. She is seen saying, "I am hoping to be able to meet my mum after really long. Definitely no firecrackers, I don't think anyone should light any firecrackers. But a lot of diyas, lot of laughter hopefully and lot of positivity."

The advice that no one should burst firecrackers this year irked netizens. BJP National General Secretary from Karnataka CT Ravi also slammed the brand for their ad and said, "Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate our festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting crackers. We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam."

Twitter Reactions on Tanishq Diwali Ad

#tanishq

What's the point of adding concept of firecrackers over the advertisement of jewels? pic.twitter.com/134gbsGJDU — Sakshi Singh (@thedab_hand) November 9, 2020

Message to #Tanishq

Stop Giving Gyaan During My Festivals.

My Festivals are not your Social Awareness Campaign. pic.twitter.com/5e5OL58mGq — प्रवीण चौहान 🚩 40k (@YamrajFromHell) November 9, 2020

Teach a lesson to #tanishq



👉They termed Hindus as violent in their apology



👉tender a cunning apology letter will appease Hindus, but they maligned us



Let's #ThisDiwali_BoycottTanishq pic.twitter.com/MxLngtGt7Q — SantySingh6791 (@singh6791) November 10, 2020

👉No Diyas, sweets, beautiful rangolis, Laxmi pooja, etc that actually depicts #Deepawali..



What kind of ad is this @TanishqJewelry



Hindus will celebrate Deepawali with Diyas and pooja even if they don't have gold jewellery to show off.#ThisDiwali_BoycottTanishq pic.twitter.com/5sSGD9UEIL — 🍁 Nilam 🍁 (@NilamDupade) November 10, 2020

They are giving lectures on firecrackers Christmas me tree kaatne se deforestation nahi hota kya :(#boycotttanishq — komalLporwal (@KomalPorwal7) November 8, 2020

The decision isn't yours to make.

It is NOT now and never will be.

We know how to celebrate Diwali.

And yes we care about nature and environment too, so we know the limit.

Your opinion isn't required, neither does it matter.

🌸जय श्री राम🌼#boycotttanishq pic.twitter.com/P91LTasJp8 — हाईटेक बाबा (@Hightech_baba) November 9, 2020

Sayani Gupta's Reaction on Tanishq Diwali Ad

Actress Sayani Gupta took to Twitter to react to the controversy and the '#BoycottTanishq' trend and said, "Just witnessing how a universal issue of Air Pollution(at a terrible level right now especially in Delhi and NCR),getting politicised and bigotted in the name of religion!! Unbelievable!! What have they done to our country! This is what systemic hate does to people.#astounded"

Acting on the backlash, the jewelery brand Tanishgq withdrew the ad partially. The 50-second ad has been withdrawn from Twitter and YouTube, but continues to be on the company's Instagram page.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage