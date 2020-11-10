Tuesday, November 10, 2020
     
Boycott Tanishq trends on Twitter again for no-firecracker Diwali ad, brand partially withdraws it

Netizens again demanded to 'Boycott Tanishq' on Twitter after the brand released a 'no-firecracker Diwali' ad. The commercial featured actors Neena Gupta, Nimrat Kaur, Sayani Gupta and Alaya F talking about how they will be celebrating Diwali this year.

New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2020 9:29 IST
The jewellery brand Tanishq has been witnessing a lot of backlash on social media for its advertisements campaigns lately. After a big controversy regarding its 'Hindu-Muslim' ad that showed an attempt to celebrate the "coming together of people from different walks of life," netizens again demanded to 'Boycott Tanishq' on Twitter after the brand released a 'no-firecracker Diwali' ad. The commercial featured actors Neena Gupta, Nimrat Kaur, Sayani Gupta and Alaya F talking about how they will be celebrating Diwali this year. In the video, the brand talked about celebrating the festival of lights without any firecrackers which did not go down well with the netizens. Many criticized the brand for advising Hindus on how to celebrate their festival.

In the video, Nimrat Kaur talks about the importance of being together with family on this Diwali, Neena Gupta is seen with a lot of jewellery and Alaya F claims that for her Diwali is all about mithai, food and family. What did b=not go down well with netizens is the definition of Diwali by Sayani Gupta. She is seen saying, "I am hoping to be able to meet my mum after really long. Definitely no firecrackers, I don't think anyone should light any firecrackers. But a lot of diyas, lot of laughter hopefully and lot of positivity."

The advice that no one should burst firecrackers this year irked netizens. BJP National General Secretary from Karnataka CT Ravi also slammed the brand for their ad and said, "Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate our festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting crackers. We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam."

Twitter Reactions on Tanishq Diwali Ad

Sayani Gupta's Reaction on Tanishq Diwali Ad

Actress Sayani Gupta took to Twitter to react to the controversy and the '#BoycottTanishq' trend and said, "Just witnessing how a universal issue of Air Pollution(at a terrible level right now especially in Delhi and NCR),getting politicised and bigotted in the name of religion!! Unbelievable!! What have they done to our country! This is what systemic hate does to people.#astounded"

Acting on the backlash, the jewelery brand Tanishgq withdrew the ad partially. The 50-second ad has been withdrawn from Twitter and YouTube, but continues to be on the company's Instagram page.

 

