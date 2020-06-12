As Coimbatore becomes Koyampuththoor, Twitter cracks up with meme fest

Image Source : TWITTER/@UJJWALJANGRA As Tamil Nadu government changes names of cities amid Covid-19 pandemic, netizens begin meme fest

The Tamil Nadu government has changed the English spellings of the names of localities to retain the cultures and pronunciation integral to the place. Hence, Coimbatore becomes Koyampuththoor, Mylapore is now Mayilaappoor and Egmore has been changed to Ezhumboor among several other English names in the state. The changes were made following discussions by a committee after taking due consideration of the recommendations of district officials. While providing a city with a new name or a spelling change is nothing new in India, several netizens are of the opinion that such a move by the Tamil Nadu government should have been avoided amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Netizens took to Twitter, with #NAMECHANGE, and began a meme fest.“Strategic move by TN govt to confuse corona. Virus would have made plans to come to Coimbatore but when they reach, they realise it’s Koyampuththoor & get confused & abandon their mission," a user wrote.

Covid19 is not a problem anymore, coz the govt has name changing process as priority #NAMECHANGE #TamilNadu #Coimbatore pic.twitter.com/AgVuw7GK7U — Khyati Yadav (@KhyatiYadav3) June 11, 2020

Coimbatore has been renamed as Koyampuththoor, the world has now been saved! Great job, this makes even the moon landing look like a puny thing!!! #2020strikesagain#CoimbatoreToKoyampuththoor #attentionchanginggimmicks2020 pic.twitter.com/1arDNKkxs5 — Abhijith Panicker (@ComicolaLive) June 11, 2020

You can't see these English names on boards elsewhere hereafter!



Egmore-EZHUMBOOR

Poonamallee-POOVIRUNTHAVALLI

Guindy-GUINDI

Adyar-ADAIYAARU

Maylapore-MAYILAAPPOOR

StThomas Mt-PARANGIMALAI

Erode-ERODU

Vellore-VELOOR

Coimbatore-KOYAMPUTHTHOOR

Tuticorin-THOOTHTHUKKUDI#NameChange — R K (@radkrishvl) June 11, 2020

Another tweeted, “Doesn’t TN Govt have more important things to attend to right now? Originally Kovanputhur, known as Kovai for centuries, anglicized as #Coimbatore – which worked well so far. What is this abomination of renaming it to Koyampuththoor? Tamilicising an Anglicized name?."

Tamilnadu gov. Changed name of few cities during global pandemic #NAMECHANGE

Gov. Be like:- pic.twitter.com/I54JXbw9S0 — Sail (@Sail71297) June 11, 2020

So when Tamizh Nadoo's Corona total is close to 37,000, district collectors have been identifying 1018 names of places to be renamed as per their Tamizh pronunciation. Priorities. pic.twitter.com/amLUVjDKPx — Pooja Prasanna (@PoojaPrasanna4) June 11, 2020

