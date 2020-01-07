Tuesday, January 07, 2020
     
Amul express concern over Australia bushfires with a heartfelt doodle, see pic

Amul shared a heartfelt picture which features the Amul girl fleeing the blaze with a Koala in her hand.

New Delhi Published on: January 07, 2020 23:02 IST
Amul on Tuesday raised concern over the immense loss of wildlife due to blazing bushfires in the Australian state of Victoria, which is destroying the flora and fauna of the area inch-by-inch. The dairy brand shared a heartfelt picture which features the Amul girl fleeing the blaze with a Koala in her hand

Titled 'Ausla Rakho', the sketch urges people to keep their hopes up. The picture attempts to also depict the grim plight of unique wildlife that has been killed in the wildfires that have been ripping the country for months now. Koala is an arboreal herbivorous marsupial native to Australia is among the animals which have died of incarceration or direct choking.

 

 

