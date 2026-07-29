Arundhati, Sachin Siwach enter semifinals to confirm more boxing medals for India at Commonwealth Games 2026

New Delhi:

Boxers Arundhati Choudhary and Sachin Siwach confirmed two more medals for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as they made their way into the semifinals of their respective weight categories on Wednesday, July 29. Arundhati and Sachin's entry into the semis confirm that India will have at least seven medals from the Glasgow Games.

Arundhati defeated New Zealand's Morgan Henderson in the 70kg quarterfinals with a hard-fought 3-1 win, while Youth World Champion Sachin got the better of Botswana’s Treasure Moremi 5-0 in a lop-sided contest in the men's 60kg quarterfinals.

Henderson continuously kept Arundhati on her toes. The Indian boxer won the first round 3-2 before bagging the second one 4-1, but then managed to hold the New Zealand opponent to 3-2 in the third round to secure a win. Meanwhile, there was no stopping for Sachin, the gold medallist from the 2016 Saint Petersburg Games. He won the first two rounds unanimously 5-0 before bagging the third one 4-1 to win the bout unanimously 5-0 in the end.

Ankush moves into SF as well

Meanwhile, India were assured of their eighth boxing medal at the Glasgow Games after Ankush moved into the semifinals in the Men's 80kg quarterfinal. The Indian pugilist dominated the contest from the get-go. He won all three rounds unanimously 5-0 as he landed his punches with sharp precision to display a brilliant game.

Narender Berwal confirms another medal

Minutes later, Asian Games bronze medallist Narendra Berwal also confirmed a medal at the Glasgow Games after he beat Samoa's Michael Seko 3-2 by a split decision in the men's 90+kg quarterfinals. This was the ninth confirmed medal for India in the boxing ring and the fifth straight for the day. All five boxers who took part in the quarterfinals so far today have won all of their respective bouts. It all started with Sakshi Choudhary.

Earlier in the day, Chaudhary also moved into the semifinals, confirming at least a bronze medal at the Glasgow Games. She outclassed Northern Ireland's Caitlin Fryers by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the women's 51kg quarterfinals. Before these five boxers, Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg) and Jadumani Singh (men's 55kg) also confirmed their medals in Glasgow.

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