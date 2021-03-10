After Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey it's raining memes on Twitter

Image Source : TWITTER/PRACHEEAC, Oprah Winfrey interviewing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey is probably one of the biggest highlights of 2021 yet. From talking about their struggles as royals to disclosing the gender of their second child and from opening up about their personal equation to being suicidal, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a lot to reveal about their life as the British monarchs. With explosive revelations, the Royal couple minced absolutely no words and thrilled Twitterati are responding with raining memes.

From adding Marvel touch to hilarious memes to adding Bernie Sander's viral mitten pictures, netizens reacted to the interview in the most fun way. Many joked about the fact how "the firm", as revealed by Prince Harry, cut his allowances and refused to give him money, while Prince Andrew, the Queen's son, who has been accused of paedophilia, linked with Jeffrey Epstein, continues to get the royal treatment.

The popular British series, "The Crown", which has been chronicling the life of British Royalty ever since the time of Queen Elisabeth II, not surprisingly, featured in many of the memes. Some memes even suggested that streaming giant Netflix to cast Meghan Markle as herself on the award-winning show.

We have compiled the best 'royal' memes for you. Take a look:

A user also recreated a daily soap version of it too and the result is hilarious, whereas one of them reimagined it as Karan Johar's Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Closer to home, in India as well, the interview saw many Indian users poke fun at the subconscious racism and misogyny present in the UK.

In the interview, Meghan and Harry have claimed they endured many ordeals while trying to live as a part of the Royal family after their marriage in 2018, and their decision to step down as members of the Royal family.