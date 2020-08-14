5 viral posts on Independence Day that touched our heart

Friday, August 14, 2020
     
Independence Day is a national occasion that fills us with a sentiment of devotion towards our country and patriotism is noticeable all around. It is a day on which Indians celebrate by flying kites and playing energetic melodies. Not only this but with the advancement of technology the celebration has also extended to social media posts that are shared by people all over.

New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2020 19:22 IST
India's 74th Independence Day will take place on Saturday, August 15. Just like every year, this year too August 15 will be remembered as the day when India won its freedom from British rule in the year 1947. The Prime Minister on the occasion hoists the Indian national flag at Delhi's Red Fort. Independence Day is a national occasion that fills us with a sentiment of devotion towards our country and patriotism is noticeable all around. It is a day on which Indians celebrate by flying kites and playing energetic melodies. Not only this but with the advancement of technology the celebration has also extended to social media posts that are shared by people all over. Adding to the list are certain viral posts that will make your I-Day celebrations even more special. Check them out:

Just a day before the national holiday, businessman Anand Mahindra shared a video of a young boy on his Twitter handle in which he can be seen singing the Indian national anthem. He further revealed that he watches the video before every Independence Day as it takes up his "josh" to another level. Alongside the video he wrote, "I saw this first a year or more ago. I've stored it and I watch it every year to get my josh up before Independence Day," wrote the Chairman of Mahindra Group. "It moves me as much as the best rendition of our anthem by the most accomplished musicians. His innocence & concentration gets me every time."

A cleanliness drive organized by the South Central Railway.

How about an eco-friendly way of celebration with the help of national flag badges that can be grown into plants?

Amazing sand art by International Sand Artist & Padma Shri Awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik.

Hoisting of Indian National Flag at Canada's Niagara Falls.

Beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Friday on the eve of 74th Independence Day, the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event at the Red Fort shall consist of a guard of honour by the armed forces and the Delhi Police to the prime minister, unfurling of the national flag and firing of the 21-gun salute, the prime minister's address, singing of the national anthem immediately after his speech and release of tricoloured balloons.

 

