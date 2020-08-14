Image Source : TWITTER/ANANDMAHINDRA/ANI 5 viral posts on Independence Day that touched our heart

India's 74th Independence Day will take place on Saturday, August 15. Just like every year, this year too August 15 will be remembered as the day when India won its freedom from British rule in the year 1947. The Prime Minister on the occasion hoists the Indian national flag at Delhi's Red Fort. Independence Day is a national occasion that fills us with a sentiment of devotion towards our country and patriotism is noticeable all around. It is a day on which Indians celebrate by flying kites and playing energetic melodies. Not only this but with the advancement of technology the celebration has also extended to social media posts that are shared by people all over. Adding to the list are certain viral posts that will make your I-Day celebrations even more special. Check them out:

Just a day before the national holiday, businessman Anand Mahindra shared a video of a young boy on his Twitter handle in which he can be seen singing the Indian national anthem. He further revealed that he watches the video before every Independence Day as it takes up his "josh" to another level. Alongside the video he wrote, "I saw this first a year or more ago. I've stored it and I watch it every year to get my josh up before Independence Day," wrote the Chairman of Mahindra Group. "It moves me as much as the best rendition of our anthem by the most accomplished musicians. His innocence & concentration gets me every time."

I saw this first a year or more ago. I’ve stored it and I watch it every year to get my josh up before Independence Day. It moves me as much as the best rendition of our anthem by the most accomplished musicians. His innocence & concentration gets me every time. #friday pic.twitter.com/gFnj66cisd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2020

A cleanliness drive organized by the South Central Railway.

'Swachhta Saptah' #Cleanliness drive led by officials participated in the #SwachhBharatMission at Hyderabad Railway Station premises @drmsecunderabad



SCR has initiated a week long Cleanliness Drive (10th Aug to 16th Aug, 2020 ) to mark the #IndependenceDay celebration. pic.twitter.com/nTHr9kMSax — SouthCentralRailway (@SCRailwayIndia) August 14, 2020

How about an eco-friendly way of celebration with the help of national flag badges that can be grown into plants?

Karnataka: A man in Mangaluru has created environment-friendly national flag badges which grow into a plant, for this year's #IndependenceDay celebrations.



Nitin Vas says,"They are made from paper pulp. We used passion fruit seeds which grow into plants. It'll curb plastic use" pic.twitter.com/POeM37NjaI — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Amazing sand art by International Sand Artist & Padma Shri Awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik.

Hoisting of Indian National Flag at Canada's Niagara Falls.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Independence Day celebrations will be virtual this year. We request you to join us at 10am on our social media handles for live streaming of flag hoisting and to sing our national anthem together. pic.twitter.com/yHGjZGkpWV — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) August 13, 2020

Beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day.

#WATCH Beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border on the eve of #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/vlbi0iFG9k — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Friday on the eve of 74th Independence Day, the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event at the Red Fort shall consist of a guard of honour by the armed forces and the Delhi Police to the prime minister, unfurling of the national flag and firing of the 21-gun salute, the prime minister's address, singing of the national anthem immediately after his speech and release of tricoloured balloons.

