Telangana DSP killed after being hit by speeding bus in Rangareddy A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) lost his life after being hit by a speeding bus in the Hayathnagar area of Rangareddy district in the early hours of Saturday.

In a tragic incident, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) died after being hit by a speeding bus in Telangana’s Rangareddy district in the early hours of Saturday. The incident took place around 4:40 am near Hanuman Temple in Laxma Reddy Pallem, Hayathnagar, while the officer was out for a morning walk.

According to police, the bus — belonging to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Nuzvid depot — was en route from Abdullapurmet to Hayathnagar when it allegedly struck the officer due to rash and negligent driving. The victim, identified as DSP T N Nandeshwara Babji, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The Hayathnagar Police Station has taken over the probe and is examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including potential legal action against the driver.