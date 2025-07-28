Hyderabad shocker: 25-year-old collapses, dies while playing badminton | Video A 25-year-old man, Gundla Rakesh, collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack while playing badminton at Nagole Stadium in Hyderabad. CCTV footage shows him suddenly collapsing during a match. Despite immediate CPR attempts by fellow players, he was declared "brought dead" at the hospital.

Hyderabad:

A shocking tragedy occurred when a 25-year-old man died of a suspected heart attack while playing badminton at Nagole Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. The deceased, identified as Gundla Rakesh, collapsed mid-game and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Rakesh, an employee of a private firm in Hyderabad, was the son of former Deputy Sarpanch Gundla Venkateswarlu from Tallada in Khammam district.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows Rakesh engaged in a doubles match around 8:00 pm. As he bent down to pick up the shuttlecock, he suddenly collapsed on the court. Fellow players rushed to assist him, with one attempting CPR on the spot before he was taken to the hospital. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that Rakesh was "brought dead."

The sudden death of a seemingly fit young man has reignited public concerns over the rising incidence of cardiac arrests during physical activity, especially among youth.

Health professionals have urged people to undergo regular medical checkups to detect underlying heart conditions. They emphasised that lifestyle choices, early screening, and awareness of warning signs are critical in preventing such tragedies.