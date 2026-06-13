Hyderabad woman dies after jumping from apartment building; six-month-old infant survives

Hyderabad:

A 37-year-old software professional died after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of a residential apartment building in Hyderabad with her daughter. Her six-month-old daughter, who was with her at the time, survived the fall. Police said the woman suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot, while the infant escaped with minor injuries.

According to preliminary findings, the child did not hit the ground directly. Instead, she reportedly landed on cables installed along the apartment boundary, which helped cushion the impact and prevented a more serious outcome. The infant was later rescued and taken to a hospital for medical examination. Officials said the child is currently out of danger.

Child rescued after watchman heard cries

The child was found after a watchman from a nearby apartment complex heard her crying and alerted others. Residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue the infant before she was shifted to a hospital.

Police officials said the baby regained consciousness and is receiving necessary medical care.

Investigation underway

According to police, the woman's husband had stepped out shortly before the incident. Investigators believe the woman allegedly took the extreme step during his absence. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

The deceased is originally from Madhya Pradesh and was employed in the software sector. Her husband, who also works in the same field, is from the same state. The couple had been married for around 13 years and have two daughters.

Police officials said preliminary inquiries suggest the woman had been experiencing health-related and emotional difficulties following the birth of her younger child six months ago. However, more details are likely to emerge once the investigation is completed.

Officials said statements of family members and other relevant persons are being recorded as part of the investigation.