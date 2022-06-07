Realme buds Q2s true wireless review: Budget earbuds with descent sound experience, not for bass lovers

Realme buds Q2s true wireless earbuds review: Budget earbuds with trendy looks, decent sound quality to run the show. The earbuds are descently designed, packaged beautifully under a coloured transparent case that can easily fit your pockets.
Recommended especially for
- Those who are not bothered about crystal clear sound effects.
- Those who are particular about weight of the items.
- Not for those who prefer deep surround bass and other sound detailing.
Key features
- 10-minutes charge for upto 3 hours of playback
- 88ms super low latency
- Instant connection
- 30 hours of playback on full charge
- 10 mm dynamic bass driver
- AI ENC noise cancellation for calls
Cons
No app available in the App Store to adjust custom equaliser or any other additional settings.
Colours
Black, Light Mint
Battery
Battery life is good. 7-8 hours when used continously. 2-3 day on standby.
Stand out features
- Trendy looks
- Nice fit in ears
In Box
Earbuds with charging cable, two-different size ear gels, charging cable type C, user manuals.
Conclusion
Though it comes under Rs 3,000 but the performance is not even worth that price. The earbuds doesn't have an app integration for additional settings. You can't adjust music experience according to your preference, which is a big drawback.
Price
Rs 1,999 approx