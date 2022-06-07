Realme buds Q2s true wireless review: Budget earbuds with descent sound experience, not for bass lovers

Follow us on Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Realme buds Q2s true wireless earbuds.

Realme buds Q2s true wireless earbuds review: Budget earbuds with trendy looks, decent sound quality to run the show. The earbuds are descently designed, packaged beautifully under a coloured transparent case that can easily fit your pockets.

Recommended especially for

Those who are not bothered about crystal clear sound effects.

Those who are particular about weight of the items.

Not for those who prefer deep surround bass and other sound detailing.

Key features

10-minutes charge for upto 3 hours of playback

88ms super low latency

Instant connection

30 hours of playback on full charge

10 mm dynamic bass driver

AI ENC noise cancellation for calls

Cons

No app available in the App Store to adjust custom equaliser or any other additional settings.

Colours

Black, Light Mint

Battery

Battery life is good. 7-8 hours when used continously. 2-3 day on standby.

Stand out features

Trendy looks

Nice fit in ears

In Box

Earbuds with charging cable, two-different size ear gels, charging cable type C, user manuals.

Conclusion

Though it comes under Rs 3,000 but the performance is not even worth that price. The earbuds doesn't have an app integration for additional settings. You can't adjust music experience according to your preference, which is a big drawback.

Price

Rs 1,999 approx