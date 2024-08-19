Zomato to remove AI-generated food images after customer backlash

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Zomato

Following customer complaints about artificial intelligence (AI)-generated food images, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced that the platform will be removing all the artificially generated images from the platform. Earlier, to enhance the visual appeal of dishes, AI-generated images have led to dissatisfaction among users, prompting the company to take action.

Customer complaints and trust issues

Goyal has highlighted that AI-generated images were causing “a breach of trust” between customers and restaurants. The misleading visuals have not only resulted in increased refund requests but also lower customer ratings.

In a statement on the social media platform X.com (formerly known as Twitter), Goyal emphasized that Zomato strongly discourages the use of AI-generated images for dish menus.

New policy and future actions

To address these concerns, Zomato plans to start removing AI-generated images by the end of the month. Goyal also called on restaurant partners to cease using AI-generated images for marketing and urged them to invest in real food photography. Zomato will offer free photography services to restaurant owners as part of this initiative.

PicNic AI and Zomato’s revenue growth

Last year, Zomato introduced PicNic AI (Picture Nicely AI) to help restaurants improve food image quality. However, this tool will now be phased out in favour of authentic food photography. Despite the change in image policy, Zomato recently reported a 74 per cent increase in revenue to Rs. 4,206 crore in Q1 FY25 and a significant 126% growth in net profit to Rs. 253 crore.

