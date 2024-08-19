Instagram testing new vertical feed for profiles: Know more about the upcoming changes

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Instagram

Instagram is once again experimenting with its user interface, and this time the platform is testing a significant change to the profile feed grid. The new vertical grid layout, which aims to refresh the visual appearance of user profiles, is currently being trialled with a select group of users.

This development was confirmed by Instagram and reported by The Verge.

Instagram Feed: What’s changing?

The new grid design for Instagram will offer a vertical arrangement for profile images, replacing the traditional horizontal layout. Instagram is gauging user reactions before rolling out this change to the broader public.

CEO Adam Mosseri has discussed the test, noting that the shift back to a square format might disrupt users who have adapted to the current rectangular layout. He acknowledges that many users now post photos in 4:3 or 16:9 ratios, and adjusting these to a square format could be challenging for some.

User feedback and Instagram’s approach

Adam Mosseri has emphasized that Instagram is seeking user feedback on the new layout before making it a permanent feature. This approach contrasts with previous updates where changes were implemented without much user input, leading to a backlash. Mosseri's willingness to adapt based on user responses is a shift towards a more user-centric approach.

Historical context and future implications

This is not the first time when Instagram has tested major design changes. Earlier attempts to prioritize video content over photos met with resistance, leading to a return to the previous layout. The platform's openness to feedback reflects a commitment to balancing innovation with user satisfaction.

Instagram's move to test this new grid design underscores its ongoing efforts to refine and evolve the user experience. As the platform continues to experiment with different layouts and features, user feedback will play a crucial role in shaping the outcome.

While Instagram’s proposed grid refresh aims to enhance visual appeal, it’s clear that user input will be pivotal in determining whether the change will be widely adopted. The platform’s willingness to test and adjust based on feedback is a positive sign, suggesting that future updates will be more aligned with user preferences.

