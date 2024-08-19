Why does Meta restrict camera access on VR Headsets? All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta Quest

Meta’s Quest VR headsets feature powerful front-facing cameras, but developers are not granted direct access to them. Despite this limitation, developer Michael Gschwandtner found a clever workaround, which he shared in a LinkedIn post. Here’s why Meta restricts camera access on VR headsets and how developers are still finding innovative ways to work around it.

Meta's Camera Restrictions on VR Headsets

Meta has restricted developers from directly accessing the cameras on its Quest VR headsets. These cameras are typically used for tracking and creating mixed-reality environments, but Meta has kept them off-limits for any third-party apps. The company's reasoning remains linked to concerns over privacy and security, as giving developers direct access could potentially expose users to privacy risks.

Clever Workaround for Camera Access in VR

Despite Meta’s restrictions, developer Michael Gschwandtner created a workaround to use the camera feed for object detection within VR. Using MobileNet V2, a machine vision tool often used in embedded systems like Raspberry Pi, he demonstrated object detection running directly on the Quest headset.

His solution involves casting the headset's video feed over Wi-Fi to another device—a feature typically used for sharing VR gameplay. Gschwandtner’s app first sets up a passthrough video, using the camera feed as a mixed-reality background. Then, the app spawns a Chromium browser and casts the video feed to itself, allowing it to use the captured video in a roundabout way.

How the Workaround Operates

The workaround does not directly tap into the camera feed. Instead, it captures a "through-the-headset" view, which includes virtual elements such as the user interface. By enabling passthrough video, the app creates a clever solution that lets developers access what the cameras are seeing, even if indirectly. This solution works entirely on-device, without breaching Meta’s security barriers.

Why Meta is Hesitant to Open Camera Access

John Carmack, former consulting CTO for Meta, has argued that opening up camera access could be done safely and would provide developers with greater flexibility for creating immersive experiences. However, Meta remains cautious about granting direct camera access due to potential privacy concerns and security implications. For now, developers must continue using workarounds to achieve similar results.

