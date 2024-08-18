Sunday, August 18, 2024
     
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 set to launch on August 20: Expected features and price

OnePlus is preparing to launch its latest Buds Pro 3 TWS earbuds globally on August 20. These next-generation earbuds are set to offer substantial upgrades over last year's OnePlus Buds Pro 2, featuring Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, IP55-rated water and dust resistance, and more.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2024 16:15 IST
OnePlus Buds Pro 3
Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Buds Pro 3

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its latest OnePlus Buds Pro 3 TWS earbuds on August 20, globally. These next-gen earbuds are expected to bring significant upgrades over last year’s OnePlus Buds Pro 2, with advanced features like Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, IP55 water and dust resistance, and an impressive battery life of up to 43 hours on a single charge.

The official launch event is scheduled for 6:30 pm IST in India, with global timings set for 9:00 am EST, 2:00 pm BST, and 3:00 pm CEST. OnePlus has already teased the new audio device as its "finest audio offering yet," promising "meticulously balanced notes" for music lovers. The company has also unveiled a landing page on its official website showcasing the Buds Pro 3's design and launch date.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: About the features and upgrades

One of the most notable design changes is the shift to an oval-shaped case, which marks a departure from the boxy design of previous OnePlus earbuds. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are rumoured to include several advanced features such as:

  1. Digital-to-analogue converter (DAC) support
  2. LHDC 5.0 audio codec compatibility for 24-bit/192kHz audio quality
  3. Up to 50 dB adaptive noise cancellation (ANC), an upgrade from the 49 dB on the Buds Pro 2
  4. Dual-driver setup consisting of an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter
  5. Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for seamless pairing
  6. IP55 rating for water and dust resistance

With the battery life extended to 43 hours (including the charging case), these earbuds are set to last four hours longer than their predecessor. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 aims to deliver top-tier audio performance and long-lasting durability for audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Price and availability

According to the leaks and other information which are available online, the upcoming Buds Pro 3 is expected to be priced between Rs 13,000 and Rs 14,000. For comparison, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 currently retails for Rs 11,999 but can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 8,239 on select platforms.

As the launch date approaches, excitement is building around what could be OnePlus' best audio product yet. Keep an eye on official updates for more details on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

ALSO READ: Jio offers 1 year of unlimited calling, 912GB data and free OTT subscriptions in THIS recharge plan

ALSO READ: This BSNL plan offers 105 days of unlimited calling and 2GB daily data

