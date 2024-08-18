Sunday, August 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Jio offers 1 year of unlimited calling, 912GB data and free OTT subscriptions in THIS recharge plan

Jio offers 1 year of unlimited calling, 912GB data and free OTT subscriptions in THIS recharge plan

The plan offers unlimited calling, a massive data allowance, and added perks like OTT subscriptions, this plan is ideal for power users who want to avoid the hassle of frequent recharges while enjoying Jio’s best services.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2024 14:14 IST
Jio
Image Source : FILE Jio

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator with over 48 crore users, continues to offer exciting recharge plans that cater to a variety of needs. Even though the company has increased the prices of its recharge plans, Jio still provides some excellent options that give users great value for money. One such plan, the Rs 3999 annual recharge, ensures that users can enjoy uninterrupted services for an entire year, freeing them from the hassle of monthly recharges.

Jio's Rs 3999 Annual Plan: No More Recharge Hassles for 365 Days

Jio’s Rs 3999 recharge plan is part of the company’s annual plan offerings, which provide extensive benefits over a long duration. While paying Rs 3999 at once might seem steep, the value it delivers over 365 days is unmatched. This plan offers unlimited free calling across all networks in India, ensuring that users don’t have to worry about running out of talk time.

In addition to calling, the plan includes 100 free SMS daily, enabling the users to send a total of 

6500 SMS- throughout the year

Massive Data Allowance: 2.5GB daily + unlimited 5G data

  • The Rs 3,999 plan is perfect for users who require a large amount of data. 
  • Jio offers 912.5GB of high-speed data over 365 days, with a daily cap of 2.5 GB. 
  • For those in areas with Jio’s 5G network coverage, the benefits are even more substantial, as this plan includes unlimited true 5G data, enabling the users to stream, browse, and download without worrying about data limits.

Free OTT subscriptions and additional perks

  • Jio’s Rs 3,999 plan also comes with several value-added services. 
  • Users get a free fan code subscription, access to Jio Cinema for OTT streaming and free subscriptions to Jio TV and Jio Cloud. 

Additional benefits

  • These additional perks further make this plan a complete entertainment and telecom package, by offering everything from unlimited calls to entertainment in one recharge.

ALSO READ: This BSNL plan offers 105 days of unlimited calling and 2GB daily data

Related Stories
Jio Bharat J1 4G phone launched in India, offers many benefits with just Rs 123 recharge

Jio Bharat J1 4G phone launched in India, offers many benefits with just Rs 123 recharge

Jio Vs Airtel: Who offers best recharge plans with complimentary Netflix subscription? Check

Jio Vs Airtel: Who offers best recharge plans with complimentary Netflix subscription? Check

THESE Jio recharge plans under Rs 250 offer many benefits to users along with extended validity

THESE Jio recharge plans under Rs 250 offer many benefits to users along with extended validity

Jio introduces 3 new recharge plans that offer OTT with other benefits

Jio introduces 3 new recharge plans that offer OTT with other benefits

Wayanad landslides: Jio, Airtel announce relief measures for affected users

Wayanad landslides: Jio, Airtel announce relief measures for affected users

Spam calls: How to block them on BSNL, Jio, Airtel and Vi SIMs

Spam calls: How to block them on BSNL, Jio, Airtel and Vi SIMs

Jio's cheapest 2GB per day plan offers free calling along with many other benefits

Jio's cheapest 2GB per day plan offers free calling along with many other benefits

Jio kills competition, offers 30 days of free calling with 25GB data with THIS plan

Jio kills competition, offers 30 days of free calling with 25GB data with THIS plan

Jio recharge: After free calling, Jio now offers 12 OTT for less than Rs 200

Jio recharge: After free calling, Jio now offers 12 OTT for less than Rs 200

How to enable, disable call forwarding on Jio? An easy guide

How to enable, disable call forwarding on Jio? An easy guide

Jio brings new plan offering long validity, high-speed data and more: Details

Jio brings new plan offering long validity, high-speed data and more: Details

Best recharge plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi with unlimited benefits: Details here

Best recharge plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi with unlimited benefits: Details here

Jio takes on BSNL, offers unlimited data with THIS affordable recharge plan

Jio takes on BSNL, offers unlimited data with THIS affordable recharge plan

ALSO READ: Make UPI payments without using bank account: Everything you need to know

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement