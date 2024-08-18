Jio offers 1 year of unlimited calling, 912GB data and free OTT subscriptions in THIS recharge plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator with over 48 crore users, continues to offer exciting recharge plans that cater to a variety of needs. Even though the company has increased the prices of its recharge plans, Jio still provides some excellent options that give users great value for money. One such plan, the Rs 3999 annual recharge, ensures that users can enjoy uninterrupted services for an entire year, freeing them from the hassle of monthly recharges.

Jio's Rs 3999 Annual Plan: No More Recharge Hassles for 365 Days

Jio’s Rs 3999 recharge plan is part of the company’s annual plan offerings, which provide extensive benefits over a long duration. While paying Rs 3999 at once might seem steep, the value it delivers over 365 days is unmatched. This plan offers unlimited free calling across all networks in India, ensuring that users don’t have to worry about running out of talk time.

In addition to calling, the plan includes 100 free SMS daily, enabling the users to send a total of

6500 SMS- throughout the year

Massive Data Allowance: 2.5GB daily + unlimited 5G data

The Rs 3,999 plan is perfect for users who require a large amount of data.

Jio offers 912.5GB of high-speed data over 365 days, with a daily cap of 2.5 GB.

For those in areas with Jio’s 5G network coverage, the benefits are even more substantial, as this plan includes unlimited true 5G data, enabling the users to stream, browse, and download without worrying about data limits.

Free OTT subscriptions and additional perks

Jio’s Rs 3,999 plan also comes with several value-added services.

Users get a free fan code subscription, access to Jio Cinema for OTT streaming and free subscriptions to Jio TV and Jio Cloud.

Additional benefits

These additional perks further make this plan a complete entertainment and telecom package, by offering everything from unlimited calls to entertainment in one recharge.

ALSO READ: This BSNL plan offers 105 days of unlimited calling and 2GB daily data

ALSO READ: Make UPI payments without using bank account: Everything you need to know