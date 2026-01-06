Zomato co-founder’s new podcast appearance sparks curiosity over unique experimental device Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal was recently spotted wearing a unique device, sparking widespread speculation among social media users that it might be an external memory aid. In reality, the device serves a far more specific purpose as a core component of his latest research project.

New Delhi:

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal was recently spotted wearing a unique, silver-coloured device positioned between his ear and eye. His appearance on a podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani sparked widespread curiosity and social media discussion. However, this is not a consumer gadget; it is an experimental tool used for personal research that Goyal has been documenting for some time.

What is the "Temple device"?

Worn near the temple area, this shiny, experimental device is designed to measure blood circulation to the brain in real time. Deepinder Goyal has committed roughly $25 million (approximately Rs 225 crore) of his personal wealth to this initiative, known as the "Gravity Aging Hypothesis". He has clarified that the device is not a commercial product but a critical tool for data collection within this specific research framework.

The "Gravity Aging Hypothesis"

In November 2025, Goyal shared insights via his X (formerly Twitter) handle regarding how gravity may impact the human lifespan. Reflecting on his motivations, he stated:

"I’m not sharing this as the CEO of Eternal, but as a fellow human, curious enough to follow a strange thread. A thread I can’t keep with myself any longer. It’s open-source, backed by science, and shared with you as part of our common quest for scientific progress on human longevity. Newton gave us a word for it. Einstein said it bends spacetime. I am saying gravity shortens lifespan".

This open-source research explores a concept rooted in Newtonian physics:

The problem: Because the human brain is located at the highest point of the body, the heart must constantly work against gravity to pump blood upward.

The impact: Over several decades, this constant downward pull results in reduced cerebral circulation, which Goyal suggests leads to brain aging.

The consequences: According to the hypothesis, an aging brain triggers accelerated aging across the entire body.

Why monitoring blood flow matters

The research suggests that as humans age, reduced blood flow to the brain can lead to the impairment of vital functions, including breathing, heart rate, hormone regulation, immunity, and body temperature control. By using the "temple device" to monitor blood flow in real time, Goyal aims to better understand these imbalances and find ways to mitigate the long-term effects of gravity on human health.

