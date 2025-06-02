Your smartphone is parasite: Here's how it affects you according to researchers The smartphone has shifted from a mutually beneficial tool to one that often behaves like a parasite. Nowadays, it seems to serve the interests of companies and advertisers more than it serves our own needs.

New Delhi:

Head lice, fleas, and tapeworms have been part of our lives for a long time, but today, the biggest parasite we face isn't any of these bugs. It’s sleek, often shiny, and designed to keep us hooked. Its name? The smartphone. And its host? Just about everyone with a Wi-Fi signal. Smartphones might seem harmless, but they actually take away our time, our focus, and even our personal information, benefiting the tech companies and advertisers rather than us. A recent article in the Australasian Journal of Philosophy discusses the unique dangers smartphones pose, looking at this issue through the lens of what a parasite really is.

So, what is a parasite?

(Image Source : FILE)So, what is a parasite?

In biology, a parasite is a creature that thrives by living off another species, called its host, while causing harm to that host. For instance, head lice depend entirely on humans for survival. They feed on our blood, and if they fall off a person, they struggle to survive unless they find another scalp to cling to. All we get in return for our blood is an itchy annoyance.

Smartphones have dramatically changed our lives for the better in many ways. They help us find our way around town, manage health issues like diabetes, and keep us connected. Many of us feel we can't go anywhere without our phones.

However, despite the benefits, many people feel trapped by their phones, endlessly scrolling and struggling to disconnect. This addiction can lead to sleepless nights, strained personal relationships, and various mood issues.

From mutualism to parasitism

(Image Source : FILE)From mutualism to parasitism

Not all close relationships between species are harmful, though. For example, there are helpful bacteria that live in our digestive systems. They need us to survive but, in return, they aid us by improving our digestion and boosting our immune system. This type of supportive relationship is called mutualism.

When smartphones first entered our lives, they seemed to create a mutualistic relationship, making communication and navigation easier. Philosophers have even described phones as extensions of our minds, like notebooks or maps.

However, the researchers believe that over time, this relationship has shifted towards a parasitic one. This kind of change is not unusual in nature; a once-helpful relationship can turn harmful, or the opposite can happen too.

Smartphones as parasite

Smartphones have become essential parts of our daily lives, but many of the most popular apps often serve the interests of their companies and advertisers more than they do ours. These apps are designed to keep us engaged, encouraging us to scroll endlessly, click on ads, and sometimes even feel angry or upset.

The way we use our phones and apps generates data that companies use to draw us in even more. Your phone seems to care about your goals—like getting in shape or spending time with family—only because it can use that information to grab your attention better.

Thinking about smartphones like a parasite and their users like a host can be a useful way to understand this relationship. This perspective helps us see where things might go in the future and how we can take control away from these “high-tech parasites.”

Can we take control of how smartphones impact our lives and create a healthier relationship with them?

History shows that two things are crucial: first, we need to recognise when our smartphones are taking advantage of us, and second, we must be able to respond to that exploitation (usually by stopping the use of the phone).

This is a tough challenge

With smartphones, it’s hard to spot when they’re exploiting us. Tech companies design features and apps that encourage us to keep using our phones, but they don’t openly admit to this behavior. Even if we realise that some apps and games can be overly addictive, it’s not as easy as just putting the phone down.

Many of us rely on our smartphones for daily tasks. Instead of remembering things, we turn to our devices for answers. For some people, this reliance can even change how they think and remember information. We use our phones to take pictures of important moments or to remember where we parked our car, which can both help and hinder our memories of events.

Governments and companies have also made us more dependent on our phones by moving important services, like banking and contacting government offices, online. Once we start using our phone for these essential tasks, it feels like we’ve lost control.

So, how can we change this unequal relationship with our phones and turn it into a positive one?

Research suggests that individual choices alone aren't enough because tech companies have far more knowledge and resources at their disposal.

For example, Australia’s decision to ban social media for children is a type of collective action we need to limit the power of tech companies. To truly regain control, we may also need laws that restrict addictive app features and the way our personal information is collected and sold.

ALSO READ: Researchers are using AI to detect and dismantle disinformation: Here's how

Inputs from PTI