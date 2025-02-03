Your smartphone apps may have Malware: Follow these steps to check and stay safe

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Smartphone

Considered an extended arm in today’s time, smartphones have become an inseparable part of our daily lives. They help us to connect users with the world via calls, messaging or engaging in social media. Not only this but for online banking, payments and other sensitive tasks which one must take forward, for daily life.

But with several apps, there are chances that some might carry uncertain malware or viruses- which may harm your handset, and might put your data at risk. Hackers could misuse this data, leading to potential financial fraud as well, which has gained over the years. Therefore, it is very important to be alert about what to download and look forward to the safety of your handset.

Google Play Protect: Your first line of defence

To tackle security threats, Google introduced the Play Protect feature for Android users a few years ago. This feature regularly scans apps downloaded from the Google Play Store and also performs routine security checks on your smartphone. If Play Protect detects any harmful app, it immediately alerts the user.

Here’s how you can use Google Play Protect to scan and secure your phone:

Open the Google Play Store app on your smartphone. Tap on your profile icon in the top-right corner. Select ‘Play Protect’ from the menu. Click on ‘Scan’ to check your installed apps for security threats. If Play Protect detects any harmful app, uninstall it immediately.

By following these simple steps, you can ensure that no malicious apps remain on your device.

Additional precautions to keep your phone safe

Apart from using Play Protect, here are a few important precautions to keep in mind while downloading apps:

Check the data privacy section: Before installing any app, read the app description and check the screenshots. If you notice too many pop-up ads or suspicious permissions, avoid downloading them. Look for the Play Protect Verification Badge: Google certifies safe apps with a Play Protect verification badge. Always download apps with this badge to ensure security. Avoid third-party app stores: Never install apps from unknown sources, websites, or third-party stores, as they may contain malware.

By following these safety measures, you can protect your smartphone from security threats and cyber frauds.

