Google Pixel 9a spotted on certification site, details leaked ahead of launch: 5 Biggest changes

Google’s upcoming mid-range smartphone, which is expected to be called the Pixel 9a has been spotted on a certification website, hinting at an imminent launch. The device is expected to debut with Android 15 and Google’s in-house Tensor G4 processor. If leaks are accurate, the Pixel 9a could arrive before Google I/O 2025, making it one of the earliest releases in the Pixel A-series lineup.

Pixel 9a model number and Android version leaked

The Google Pixel 9a has appeared on the EMVCo certification website, as reported by 91Mobiles. The listing reveals that the smartphone carries the model number GTF7P, though the official name is not explicitly mentioned.

Interestingly, the listing suggests that the Pixel 9a will launch with Android 15 out-of-the-box. This aligns with previous leaks indicating a potential March 2025 launch, ahead of Google’s annual I/O event in May.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected specifications

Leaks from December 2024 suggest that Google will bring several premium upgrades to the Pixel 9a, making it a strong contender in the mid-range segment.

Display : 6.3-inch Actua display with 2,700 nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

: 6.3-inch Actua display with 2,700 nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Processor : Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

: Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Cameras : Rear: 48MP primary sensor + 13MP ultrawide camera. Front: 13MP selfie camera.

: Battery and charging : Backed by a 5,100mAh battery. 23W wired charging, 7.5W wireless charging.

: Durability : IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

: IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Security: In-display fingerprint scanner.

Pixel 9a: An early launch in 2025?

If the leaks are true, the Pixel 9a could arrive earlier than its predecessors, possibly in March 2025.

This would make it the first A-series Pixel to launch before Google I/O. With an upgraded Tensor G4 chip, a high-brightness display, and improved battery life, the Pixel 9a is shaping up to be one of Google’s most powerful mid-range phones yet.

