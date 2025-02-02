Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem code for February 2: Exclusive rewards for the day

Follow us on Image Source : GARENA Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive in-game rewards. These codes are available for a limited time and are region-specific, meaning some players may encounter errors while redeeming them. Garena frequently introduces redeem codes and in-game events, allowing gamers to win daily and weekly rewards.

Unlock exclusive rewards with Free Fire redeem codes

The rewards obtained through these redeem codes help players progress in the game, giving them an edge in battles. These cosmetic items not only enhance gameplay but also provide advantages during matches. Players should redeem the codes as soon as possible before they expire.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 2:

FFCBRAXQTS9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens NPTF2FWSPXN9 – M1887 One Punch Man Skin FFM4X2HQWCVK – M1014 Green Flame Draco FFXT7SW9KG2M – 1875 Diamonds FPSTQ7MXNPY5 – Pirate Flag Emote FFSKTXVQF2NR – Sasuke Ring (Without Katana) + Katana Snake Sword XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote FFNGY7PP2NWC – Naruto Royale Skywing (Nine Tails Themed) + M4A1 Naruto Theme (Weapon) + Headwear NRFFQ2CKFDZ9 – Naruto Evo Bundle + Rasengan Emote + Hokage Rock Gloo Wall + Loot Box Body Substitution Skin FFKSY7PQNWHG – Kakashi Bundle FFNFSXTPVQZ9 – Wrath Of The Nine Tails: Arrival Animation FVTCQK2MFNSK – Criminal Ring – Top Criminal (Ghost) FFNFSXTPVQZ9 – Ninjutsu Theme Naruto Fist Skin GXFT7YNWTQSZ – Evo UMP Gun Skin + 2,170 Tokens RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party – Throne, Heart and 6 more emotes FCSP9XQ2TNZK – Super Emote – Gamabunta Summoning FFMGY7TPWNV2 – Naruto Gold Royale – Ninja Run, Ninja Sign, Clone Jutsu, Thousand Years Of Death BLFY7MSTFXV2 – Rose Emote FF4MTXQPFDZ9 – Rampage Evo Mars Warclasher Bundle

Free Fire MAX Available in India

While Free Fire remains banned in India, its enhanced version, Free Fire MAX, is still accessible on the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, Garena is reportedly working on relaunching Free Fire in India under the name Free Fire India. Stay tuned for official updates on its return!

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes?

To use these redeem codes of Free Fire MAX, players will have to visit the redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/).

After this, log in to your Free Fire account.

Here you will see the redeem banner.

After clicking on this banner, you will get the option to redeem the code.

Enter the redeem code here and press the confirm button.

After this, the code will be redeemed successfully. You will have 24 hours to claim the reward.

ALSO READ: Buy iPhone 14 256GB for just Rs 11,700 on Amazon: Full details here

ALSO READ: This BSNL recharge under Rs 2000 offers 600GB data and valid till March 2026- No recharge needed