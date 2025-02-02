Sunday, February 02, 2025
     
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem code for February 2: Exclusive rewards for the day

Free Fire Max code for the day will enable you to redeem in-game items like weapons, gun skins, characters, pets, glue walls and many other things for free. Here are the codes which are available only for today and for limited use. So hurry up!

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Feb 02, 2025 14:44 IST, Updated : Feb 02, 2025 14:44 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX
Image Source : GARENA Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive in-game rewards. These codes are available for a limited time and are region-specific, meaning some players may encounter errors while redeeming them. Garena frequently introduces redeem codes and in-game events, allowing gamers to win daily and weekly rewards.

Unlock exclusive rewards with Free Fire redeem codes

The rewards obtained through these redeem codes help players progress in the game, giving them an edge in battles. These cosmetic items not only enhance gameplay but also provide advantages during matches. Players should redeem the codes as soon as possible before they expire.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 2:

  1. FFCBRAXQTS9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens
  2. NPTF2FWSPXN9 – M1887 One Punch Man Skin
  3. FFM4X2HQWCVK – M1014 Green Flame Draco
  4. FFXT7SW9KG2M – 1875 Diamonds
  5. FPSTQ7MXNPY5 – Pirate Flag Emote
  6. FFSKTXVQF2NR – Sasuke Ring (Without Katana) + Katana Snake Sword
  7. XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote
  8. FFNGY7PP2NWC – Naruto Royale Skywing (Nine Tails Themed) + M4A1 Naruto Theme (Weapon) + Headwear
  9. NRFFQ2CKFDZ9 – Naruto Evo Bundle + Rasengan Emote + Hokage Rock Gloo Wall + Loot Box Body Substitution Skin
  10. FFKSY7PQNWHG – Kakashi Bundle
  11. FFNFSXTPVQZ9 – Wrath Of The Nine Tails: Arrival Animation
  12. FVTCQK2MFNSK – Criminal Ring – Top Criminal (Ghost)
  13. FFNFSXTPVQZ9 – Ninjutsu Theme Naruto Fist Skin
  14. GXFT7YNWTQSZ – Evo UMP Gun Skin + 2,170 Tokens
  15. RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party – Throne, Heart and 6 more emotes
  16. FCSP9XQ2TNZK – Super Emote – Gamabunta Summoning
  17. FFMGY7TPWNV2 – Naruto Gold Royale – Ninja Run, Ninja Sign, Clone Jutsu, Thousand Years Of Death
  18. BLFY7MSTFXV2 – Rose Emote
  19. FF4MTXQPFDZ9 – Rampage Evo Mars Warclasher Bundle

Free Fire MAX Available in India

  1. While Free Fire remains banned in India, its enhanced version, Free Fire MAX, is still accessible on the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, Garena is reportedly working on relaunching Free Fire in India under the name Free Fire India. Stay tuned for official updates on its return!

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes?

To use these redeem codes of Free Fire MAX, players will have to visit the redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/).

  • After this, log in to your Free Fire account.
  • Here you will see the redeem banner.
  • After clicking on this banner, you will get the option to redeem the code.
  • Enter the redeem code here and press the confirm button.

After this, the code will be redeemed successfully. You will have 24 hours to claim the reward.

