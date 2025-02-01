Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Buy iPhone 14 256GB for just Rs 11,700 on Amazon: Full details here

If you have been planning to buy an iPhone for yourself, but have a constrained budget, then here is the right time for you. Amazon India, one of the popular e-commerce platforms has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 256GB variant, which is available at around 20 per cent discount. With the right bank and exchange offers, customers could own this premium Apple device for just Rs 11,700.

iPhone 14 256GB gets a huge price drop

Amazon has significantly reduced the price of the iPhone 14 (256GB storage) variant. The handset, which was earlier listed at Rs 79,900 - is now available for just Rs 64,900, which means the device is available at flat 19 per cent discount.

Extra discounts on bank and EMI offers

Along with the price cut, Amazon is offering additional savings:

Rs 1,000 instant discount on select bank cards

Easy EMI options starting at Rs 2,924 per month

Exchange offer: Get the iPhone 14 for Just Rs 11,700

Amazon’s exchange offer of up to Rs 53,200 makes this deal even better. If you trade in an eligible old smartphone at its maximum exchange value, you can buy the iPhone 14 (256GB) for just Rs 11,700. The device is available in grey, white, black, red and yellow colour options.

Apple iPhone 14: Features and specifications

Premium build: Glass back with an aluminium frame

Water and dust resistant: IP68 rating

Brilliant display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

Powerful performance: Apple A15 Bionic chipset

Storage and RAM: Up to 6GB RAM and 512GB storage

Camera setup: Dual 12MP + 12MP rear cameras

Selfie camera: 12MP front camera for sharp selfies

Battery and charging: It is backed by a 3279mAh battery with 15W fast charging

With Amazon’s latest discounts, this is the best time to grab the iPhone 14 at the lowest-ever price. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer.

