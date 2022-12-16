Yearender 2022: Top feature-packed smartphones of 2022

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Smartphone

The year 2022 was great for smartphones. We witnessed a huge number of smartphone launches that cater to the versatile needs of a dynamic market like India. While some smartphones that were launched are big on features, there are some that are extremely budget-friendly. What makes a phone best for a consumer is subjective to their wants or needs. However, there are some phones that can truly be called all-rounders. In the tech-savvy era of 2022 where we are bombarded by numerous choices; it can be a little tough to gauge the best picks for us. To ensure that you make the right choice while purchasing a smartphone in 2022, we have narrowed down the top Feature-Packed Smartphones of the year for you in order to make sure you choose wisely.

realme 10 Pro 5G - Rs 18,999

The all-new realme 10 Pro features 1 mm Ultra-Slim side bezels and comes with a flagship-level display at a mid-range price point. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, the phone offers great well rounded performance. In terms of camera capabilities, the realme 10 Pro displays the Prism Acceleration Beams design with Twin Lens Reflex (TLR) Camera design to unleash the new world of imagination for you. The phone is designed with an Ultra-thin 8.1mm body and an ultra-fast side fingerprint scanner specially for you to allow you the comfort you deserve. A 93.76% screen-to-body ratio lets you experience your phone in an all-new way. The realme 10 Pro 5G is available in three colours Hyperspace Gold, Nebula Blue, and Dark Matter and two variants, 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB. The realme 10 Pro pricing starts at Rs 18,999/- on the realme official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

Poco M4 5G - Rs 16,999

The all-new POCO M4 is a value-for-money smartphone that comes with great features at a pocket-friendly price. The smartphone comes with a plastic back with an In-Cell IPS Dot Display offering a 90Hz Dynamic Refresh Rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate. Powered by a 5000mAh battery life that runs all day long, the POCO M4 offers 2 variants, 4GB +64 GB and 6GB +128 GB. The smartphone is equipped with Mediatek Dimensity 700 Octa processor to give you a smooth experience. Along with a Cinematic 6.58-inch FHD+ Screen 90Hz, Smart Display offers you a great viewing experience. The Poco M4 5G comes with great camera capabilities and brings you features like Phase detection autofocus, HDR, AI portrait mode Pro Mode, Night Mode, Short Video, Slow Motion etc. The Poco M4 5G is available at Rs 16,999 on Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G - Rs 18,999

The elite OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is truly a feature-packed phone that launched this year. Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging support, the phone lasts all day long and boasts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset that will make your experience as smooth as butter. The 120 Hz Energy-efficient Display, the 64 MP AI Triple Camera as well as the dynamic design of the phone give it a classy look. The phone comes with additional features like a 3.5mm Headphone Jack + Extra SIM/microSD Card Slot to make it user-friendly. The Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite is available in two colours- Blue Tide & Black Dusk starting from Rs 19,999 on the OnePlus official website, Amazon, and offline stores near you.

Vivo Y35 - Rs 18,999

The Vivo Y35 is a stylish smartphone that comes with a handy look. The smartphone is powered by SDM 680 and comes with 8GB+8GB extended RAM along with 128GB Storage and offers smooth and swift performance. The phone, equipped with amazing features like capacitive multi-touch and numerous screen modes, houses a 5000 mAh battery that allows uninterrupted all-day activity. The Vivo Y35 comes with a 6.58-inch display that provides an immersive viewing experience and an impressive camera features a 16MP front camera along with a 50MP + 2MP rear camera. The Vivo Y35 comes in two trendy colours - Agate Black and Dawn Gold and is available at Rs 18,999 on the Vivo website, Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus - Rs 19,999

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is an ultimate smartphone that offers amazing speed. The mid-range phone brings you a unique experience of capturing your moments with its rear 108MP Wide Camera, and 8MP ultra-wide camera, supported with a 2MP macro camera. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus delivers an immersive viewing experience with its 120Hz Super AMOLED Display. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 695 Processor and offers a capable 5,000 mAh battery. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, is priced at Rs 19,999 and is available in 3 variants, 6GB +128 GB, 8 GB+128GB and 8GB+256 GB on Flipkart, Amazon, the Xiaomi official website and offline stores near you.

