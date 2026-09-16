Xiaomi 18 Pro series officially teased with new rear screen that can run mini apps: What we know

New Delhi:

Xiaomi, a leading smartphone brand from China, has recently teased its new 18 Pro series, and these flagship handsets are set to launch in China this month (September 2026). The company has not locked in a launch date yet (by the time of writing), but one feature stands out – a ‘Versatile Back Screen’ on the rear display. Instead of just showing the wallpapers and widgets, the small secondary display at the back will let you create and run mini apps right on the rear panel of the handset.

Xiaomi 18 Pro rear screen can run mini apps

They have shown off a few practical apps so far:

An egg timer

Water reminder

Pomodoro timer

An English vocabulary tool

A recipe card

Customers will further be able to make custom apps for specific tasks and pin their favourites for quick access. It is a clear upgrade from the MiShare back screen that rolled out with the Xiaomi 17 Pro series. Xiaomi has further shared some numbers, too – as users interacted with app cards over 4 million times a day and added 3.5 million new wallpapers daily.

Xiaomi 18 Pro series is expected to include 2 models

For the lineup, expect 2 models at first – the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max.

The standard Xiaomi 18 will probably follow later, with a launch rumoured for December 2026, but Xiaomi has not confirmed any details yet.

Specifications tipped

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max has already popped up on Geekbench. The phone has been listed as model M1544F, runs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset with a CPU that hits 5.11GHz and sports an Adreno 850 GPU.

The tested device had about 11GB of RAM, hinting at a 12GB version. Geekbench scores are solid: 3,582 for single-core and 12,247 for multi-core performance.

200MP cameras and 7,000mAh battery tipped

Leaks suggest that both the upcoming models could feature a 200MP main rear camera, plus a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. There is talk about the big 7,000mAh battery and 100W wired charging, but Xiaomi has not confirmed anything yet.

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