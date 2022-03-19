Why is the government asking Apple users to update their gadgets immediately?

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE Apple

It was very recent when tech giant Apple announced the launch of its latest iOS update in the virtual event. Now it has been reported that Apple has started rolling out the latest update for iOS 15.4 which comes with some special add-on features with security updates for all of its devices.

But why is the government willing users to update Apple devices?

The new OS update is said to fix the shortcomings of the devices. It was reported that The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, which stands under the Ministry of IT has issued a new warning for Apple users across the country and stated that the devices are at high-risk. Devices like iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Apple MacBooks and some Apple app has been on the threat of being hacked and immediate security update has been rolled which is said to be a protective measure for the devices running on iOS.

What was the warning for Apple devices?

It was reported that the Apple products were facing a number of shortcomings that could have been exploited to gain high privileges, expose sensitive information on target systems, insert arbitrary code codes, and bypass security restrictions.

The warning further states that these vulnerabilities in Apple products include out-of-bounds read, memory initialization issues, out-of-bounds write, authentication issues, type confusion issues, memory corruption, null pointer dereference, and cookie management problems. Also, it is stated that validation issues, buffer overflows, permissions issues, memory issues, user interface issues and access issues are present in the operation of symlinks.

All the iOS devices which are at risk and need an immediate update are: