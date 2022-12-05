Monday, December 05, 2022
     
Live tv
search

assembly election 2022Exit poll results

Gujarat

  • BJP
    --
  • Cong
    --
  • Aap
    --
  • Others
    --
Total Seats :182 Results

Himachal Pradesh

  • BJP
    --
  • Cong
    --
  • Aap
    --
  • Others
    --
Total Seats :68 Results
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Why did Google terminate thousand of YouTube channels from these countries?

Why did Google terminate thousand of YouTube channels from these countries?

Google has terminated 5,197 YouTube channels and 17 Blogger blogs as part of its ongoing investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to China, terminated 718 YouTube channels from Russia and 76 YouTube channels.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: December 05, 2022 18:39 IST
YouTube
Image Source : PIXABAY YouTube

Google has reportedly ṭerminated thousands of YouTube channels from Russia, Brazil and China, as part of its investigation into coordinated influence operations.

The tech giant terminated 5,197 YouTube channels and 17 Blogger blogs as part of its ongoing investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to China.

In a blog post, the company said, "These channels and blogs mostly uploaded spammy content in Chinese about music, entertainment, and lifestyle. A very small subset uploaded content in Chinese and English about China and US foreign affairs.”

In Russia, Google terminated 718 YouTube channels as part of its investigation into coordinated influence operations.

"The campaign was linked to the Internet Research Agency (IRA) and was sharing content in Russian that was supportive of Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin and critical of Ukraine and the West," said the company.

In Brazil, Google terminated 76 YouTube channels, where the campaign was sharing content in Brazilian Portuguese that was supportive of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Related Stories
YouTube launches Shorts with Instagram reels like feature: Know more

YouTube launches Shorts with Instagram reels like feature: Know more

Twitter pauses new 'official' label hours after launch; Elon Musk responds 'I just killed it'

Twitter pauses new 'official' label hours after launch; Elon Musk responds 'I just killed it'

YouTube Music and Premium hit 80 million paid subscribers

YouTube Music and Premium hit 80 million paid subscribers

YouTube bring 'Live Q&A' feature for live creators- How it works?

YouTube bring 'Live Q&A' feature for live creators- How it works?

Tech layoff season has a new entrant after Twitter, Google: HP to fire nearly 6,000 employees

Tech layoff season has a new entrant after Twitter, Google: HP to fire nearly 6,000 employees

Google alerts users about 5 key holiday season scams- All you need to know

Google alerts users about 5 key holiday season scams- All you need to know

Google Messages begin to test full emoji reactions

Google Messages begin to test full emoji reactions

YouTube starts beta testing quiz feature for community posts

YouTube starts beta testing quiz feature for community posts

853 tech firms lay off over 137,492 workers globally, more job cuts coming

853 tech firms lay off over 137,492 workers globally, more job cuts coming

‘Business, marriage proposal & extortion’- how Delhi-based Youtuber couple honey-trapped businessman

‘Business, marriage proposal & extortion’- how Delhi-based Youtuber couple honey-trapped businessman

Elon Musk claims Apple threatening to remove Twitter app, says will make phones too if it happens

Elon Musk claims Apple threatening to remove Twitter app, says will make phones too if it happens

YouTube removes 1.7 mn videos in India for violating its norms in Q3

YouTube removes 1.7 mn videos in India for violating its norms in Q3

Google Pixel Watch to get Gmail and Calendar apps

Google Pixel Watch to get Gmail and Calendar apps

What was the issue with YouTube on iOS devices?

What was the issue with YouTube on iOS devices?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai awarded Padma Bhushan, says 'I carry India with me wherever I go'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai awarded Padma Bhushan, says 'I carry India with me wherever I go'

"We terminated 8 YouTube channels and blocked 2 domains from eligibility to appear on Google News surfaces and Discover as part of our investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to Russia," said Google.

It also terminated 27 YouTube channels in Russia for sharing content that was supportive of Russia and critical of Western Europe and Ukraine, apart from pulling down 30 YouTube channels and 5 AdSense accounts linked to a Russian consulting firm.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Latest News