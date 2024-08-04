Sunday, August 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp to stop working on 35 smartphones: Backup your chats now

WhatsApp to stop working on 35 smartphones: Backup your chats now

WhatsApp is set to discontinue support for a range of older Android and iOS smartphones, to avoid losing important messages and ensuring to back up the chats as soon as possible. The instant messaging platform has been regularly updating the platform and supports the devices to maintain privacy.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2024 17:48 IST
whatsapp
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp to stop working on 35 smartphones

WhatsApp will soon discontinue support for a range of older Android and iOS smartphones, which means users with these devices need to back up their chats promptly to avoid losing important messages. The instant messaging platform frequently updates its application to maintain privacy and security standards, which includes periodically ending support for outdated operating systems. As part of this ongoing process, WhatsApp will no longer support phones running Android versions earlier than 4.0 and iOS versions before 11. Currently, WhatsApp is compatible with devices operating on Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 11 or later, so users on older systems will need to upgrade their devices to continue using the app without interruption.

 

Affected devices

While WhatsApp has not officially listed the smartphones which will be impacted by this change, as per the leaked report, it has been identified that around 35 phones will no longer support the app. This includes devices from major smartphone brands like Samsung, Apple, Motorola, Sony, LG and Huawei. Here’s a breakdown of the affected phones:

Samsung:

  1. Galaxy Ace Plus
  2. Galaxy Core
  3. Galaxy Express 2
  4. Galaxy Grand
  5. Galaxy Note 3 N9005 LTE
  6. Galaxy Note 3 Neo LTE+
  7. Galaxy S II
  8. Galaxy S3 Mini VE
  9. Galaxy S4 Active
  10. Galaxy S4 mini I9190
  11. Galaxy S4 mini I9192 Duos
  12. Galaxy S4 mini I9195 LTE
  13. Galaxy S4 Zoom

Apple:

  1. iPhone 5
  2. iPhone 6
  3. iPhone 6S
  4. iPhone SE

Lenovo:

  1. Lenovo A858T
  2. Lenovo P70
  3. S890

Motorola:

  1. Moto G
  2. Moto X

Huawei:

  1. Ascend P6 S
  2. Ascend G525
  3. Huawei C199
  4. Huawei GX1s
  5. Huawei Y625

Sony:

  1. Xperia Z1
  2. Xperia E3

LG:

  1. Optimus 4X HD P880
  2. Optimus G
  3. Optimus G Pro
  4. Optimus L7

What to do next? 

If your phone is on this list, you'll need to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp. Meanwhile, make sure to back up your chats to avoid losing any important conversations. You can use WhatsApp’s built-in backup feature to save your data to Google Drive or iCloud.

ALSO READ: CERT-In identifies serious security risks in Apple products, suggests IMMEDIATE software update

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 starts from August 6, early access for Prime members

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement