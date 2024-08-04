Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 starts from August 6, early access for Prime members

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024

Amazon’s highly anticipated Great Freedom Sale 2024 is set to kick off from Tuesday onwards (August 6 at noon). However, Amazon Prime members will be able to enjoy an exclusive head start, by gaining early access to the sale which is starting from midnight.

Sale duration and early access

The Great Freedom Sale will run from August 6 to August 11 and will be providing customers with 5 days of shopping opportunities. As part of the promotional activities, Amazon India has partnered with Poco to bring exciting deals and new product launches.

Prime member benefits

Prime members will receive several perks during the sale, including:

Early access: Discounted offers on products and deals 12 hours before the official non-member sales start. Exclusive discounts: An additional 10 per cent instant discount for purchases made by using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Free delivery: Prime members will enjoy free delivery on their first order. Convenient options: Features like pay-on-delivery and easy returns will be available to enhance the shopping experience.

Featured brands and products

The upcoming Great Freedom Sale will feature significant discounts from popular technology brands like as Logitech, boAt, Sony, LG, Noise and more. Customers could look forward to deals on a wide range of products, including:

Smart TVs: Prices for bestselling smart TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Mi, and Sony will start at Rs 6,999. Headphones and Smartwatches: These will be available starting at Rs 99, with potential additional savings through exchange offers and coupons. Amazon Devices: Alexa and Fire TV devices will be offered at starting prices of Rs 2,599.

Sign-up and Wishlist features

Amazon further provides links for users who are willing to sign up for Prime services and create wishlists of their desired products accordingly. This will enable the shoppers to prepare in advance and make the most of the sale event.

The Great Freedom Sale promises an array of deals and discounts across various categories, making it a significant shopping event for tech enthusiasts and general consumers alike.

ALSO READ: Google Chrome launches new AI features and improved search functionality

ALSO READ: TRAI revolutionizes mobile services: compensation for network interruptions now guaranteed