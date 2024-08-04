TRAI revolutionizes mobile services: compensation for network interruptions now guaranteed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TRAI's compensation for mobile service disruptions

In today’s world, smartphones and the internet have become essential tools which help us complete numerous tasks. However, network outages can often lead to significant problems, and might cause inconvenience and financial loss if the mobile services go down for extended periods. To address this issue, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced a new rule which has been designed to protect consumers.

TRAI's new regulation has been aiming to compensate mobile users for service interruptions, bringing much-needed relief to millions. As per the new rule, telecom companies will now have to pay their customers if mobile services are disrupted. Here's a closer look at how TRAI's new rule works.

Penalties for service interruptions

TRAI has issued the Service Quality Standard Rules recently and under these new guidelines, telecom companies must compensate customers if mobile services are interrupted or down for more than 24 hours.

This regulation marks a significant step toward improving network connectivity and ensuring better service for users.

The new rules will take effect in 6 months from now. If a telecom company fails to meet the required quality standards, it will face substantial fines. TRAI has increased the fine amount from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

TRAI introduces a penalty system

TRAI has implemented a penalty system with fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for various levels of violations under the revised regulation titled "The Standards of Quality of Service of Access (Wireline and Wireless) and Broadband (Wireline and Wireless) Service Regulations, 2024."

According to these new rules, if a network outage occurs in any district, telecom operators must offer rate discounts to affected postpaid customers and provide additional validity to prepaid customers.

Furthermore, TRAI has stipulated that if a network outage exceeds 24 hours, the telecom company must provide discounts to the affected users in the next billing cycle according to their tariff plans. This measure ensures that customers are not left to bear the brunt of extended service disruptions without compensation.

TRAI's new rule is a significant step forward in ensuring that consumers receive reliable mobile services and are compensated for any inconvenience caused by network outages.

