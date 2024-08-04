Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Google Chrome launches new AI features and improved search functionality

Google has rolled out a significant update for its Chrome browser for professionals and avid users. The new update has introduced three new innovative features which are designed to enhance productivity and user experience. These updates further leverage Google's advanced AI technologies and the Gemini model, which has marked a step ahead in the integration of generative AI tools into everyday web browsing.

Google Lens now on the desktop

One of the standout additions is the integration of Google Lens directly into Chrome on desktop. Earlier, the feature was available only on mobile devices, where Google Lens will now enable users to perform visual searches without leaving their current tab.

This new feature is easily accessible via an icon added to the address bar. By clicking on this icon, the users can highlight any portion of a webpage to search for related information. The results, which further include visual matches and other relevant data, will be displayed in a side panel, making it simpler than ever to gather information and continue working seamlessly.

Compare tab feature for smarter shopping

Another update is the introduction of the Compare Tab tool that aims at streamlining online shopping by enabling the users to compare multiple products side by side. Users can create a list of items they are interested in, and the Compare Tab will display their features, prices, and ratings in a consolidated view.

This feature has been designed to make decision-making which is easier and more informed, by eliminating the need for users to toggle between websites and different tabs.

Rediscover browsing history with AI

Google is further enhancing the browsing experience with a new AI-powered feature called Rediscover History. This tool will further help the users revisit old sites or previously searched information with ease.

It will enable the users to research past queries by utilizing AI to identify and suggest relevant pages based on their history. This feature will be optional and will give the users control over whether they wish to enable or disable it according to their preference.

While Google Lens is already available with this update, the Compare Tab and Rediscover History features are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks. These updates represent Google Chrome's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology to improve the browsing experience for its users.

