TRAI's new consultation paper to help you find the best recharge plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TRAI

Mobile users in India have been exploring to find one affordable recharge plan since the private telecom service providers raised their tariffs. Also, the Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) has worked on preparing and issuing a consultation paper for this, in which suggestions have been sought from stakeholders who are related to the telecom industry regarding plans with only calling and SMS.

Earlier this month (in July 2024), all telecom companies increased their mobile tariffs by up to Rs 600. After the suggestions were sought by TRAI, new tariff plans are expected to come up in the market, introduced to the people.

TRAI has issued this consultation paper on Telecom Consumer Protection Regulation (TCPR) 2012. The government agency has sought feedback from stakeholders on this consultation paper. This consultation paper is considered good for Indian mobile users. The consultation paper will bring back voice and data recharge packs which could be considered.

At present, the mobile plans (updated) are focused on data, due to which those users who have to suffer due to the price rise will have to recharge the mobile only for voice calling and SMS.

Proposal to issue colour coding

Most bundled tariff plans from telecom service providers are Jio, Airtel, and Vi along with BSNL (government telecom company) has been offering benefits like SMS, OTT, voice and data. TRAI further said in its consultation paper that there is a perception that many users are paying for services which they do not even need.

Colour-coding vouchers

TRAI has also proposed to issue colour-coding vouchers to telecom operators in its consultation paper.

The telecom regulator has asked the telecom companies in its consultation paper whether colour coding would be the right step in the digital medium. For this, stakeholders have been asked to give their responses by August 16, 2024.

Once done, a counter-response can be issued against it by August 23, 2024. It must to mentioned that TRAI has been seeking opinions from stakeholders on all issues via consultation papers. However, this does not mean that these rules will be implemented and any decision will be taken after considering it.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G available at massive price cut for limited period