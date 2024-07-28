Sunday, July 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G available at massive price cut for limited period

Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G available at massive price cut for limited period

Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G is one of the premium flagship devices launched by the company which comes with high-end specs. For those who are willing to buy the smartphone, then now is the time as it is available at a big price drop on Flipkart and users can buy the same at Rs 20,000 price cut.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2024 14:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G
Image Source : FLIPKART Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G is available at a massive price cut for a limited period

Samsung has dropped the price tag for its Galaxy S24+ device. The premium Galaxy S24 5G series was launched in January 2024 and introduced three new models the device is now available at a reduced price tag to offer an excellent opportunity to buy this phone at a great discount.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

The Galaxy S24 Plus comes with premium features, boasting a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. 

What is the discount offer?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is now available at a significant price drop, on Flipkart. Initially listed at Rs 99,999, this smartphone is offered at a 20 per cent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 79,999. This flat discount will allow the user to save Rs 20,000.

Furthermore, if you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus by using a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you will get an additional 5 per cent cashback. There are also extra savings of up to Rs 8,000 which will be available through credit and debit card offers.

By combining these deals, you can make substantial savings on this latest smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G: Features

The Galaxy S24+ features a 6.2-inch display with a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth and fluid visuals. The display is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with brilliant durability- claimed the company.

The Galaxy S24+ is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and comes with up to 8GB of onboard RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For photography, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup- with 50MP + 10MP + 12MP shooters. On the front, the device has a 12MP front shooter for selfies and video conferences- ensuring to delivery of high-quality images and videos. 

Related Stories
Samsung's unionized workers to hold 3-day strike in South Korea this week

Samsung's unionized workers to hold 3-day strike in South Korea this week

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched: Check specifications, availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched: Check specifications, availability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra launched along with Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra launched along with Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Ring with various health tracking features launched: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Ring with various health tracking features launched: Check details

Samsung’s Android XR headset (developer version) could launch this year, to compete Apple Vision Pro

Samsung’s Android XR headset (developer version) could launch this year, to compete Apple Vision Pro

Global smartphone market sees 6.5 per cent growth in Q2, Samsung and Apple lead: IDC Report

Global smartphone market sees 6.5 per cent growth in Q2, Samsung and Apple lead: IDC Report

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specifications

Samsung switches to Google Messages on Galaxy phones in the US

Samsung switches to Google Messages on Galaxy phones in the US

How to book Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 at Rs 4,250?

How to book Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 at Rs 4,250?

Overall, the premium offering from Samsung comes with impressive features and substantial discounts. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is certainly a compelling option for anyone who is looking to buy a high-performance smartphone.

ALSO READ: Redmi Pad Pro 5G or Redmi Pad SE 4G- Which one will be better and why?

 

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mix Flip expected to launch by August at lower price tag and exciting features

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement