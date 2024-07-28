Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G available at massive price cut for limited period

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G is available at a massive price cut for a limited period

Samsung has dropped the price tag for its Galaxy S24+ device. The premium Galaxy S24 5G series was launched in January 2024 and introduced three new models the device is now available at a reduced price tag to offer an excellent opportunity to buy this phone at a great discount.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

The Galaxy S24 Plus comes with premium features, boasting a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

What is the discount offer?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is now available at a significant price drop, on Flipkart. Initially listed at Rs 99,999, this smartphone is offered at a 20 per cent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 79,999. This flat discount will allow the user to save Rs 20,000.

Furthermore, if you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus by using a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you will get an additional 5 per cent cashback. There are also extra savings of up to Rs 8,000 which will be available through credit and debit card offers.

By combining these deals, you can make substantial savings on this latest smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G: Features

The Galaxy S24+ features a 6.2-inch display with a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth and fluid visuals. The display is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with brilliant durability- claimed the company.

The Galaxy S24+ is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and comes with up to 8GB of onboard RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For photography, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup- with 50MP + 10MP + 12MP shooters. On the front, the device has a 12MP front shooter for selfies and video conferences- ensuring to delivery of high-quality images and videos.

Overall, the premium offering from Samsung comes with impressive features and substantial discounts. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is certainly a compelling option for anyone who is looking to buy a high-performance smartphone.

ALSO READ: Redmi Pad Pro 5G or Redmi Pad SE 4G- Which one will be better and why?

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mix Flip expected to launch by August at lower price tag and exciting features