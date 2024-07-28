Redmi Pad Pro 5G or Redmi Pad SE 4G- Which one might be better and why?

Follow us on Image Source : MI Redmi Pad Pro 5G

Redmi is set to launch two impressive tablets- the Redmi Pad Pro 5G and the Redmi Pad SE 4G in the Indian market on July 29. Both the devices were already introduced the Pad Pro 5G in its home market, and it is further anticipated that the launch of a microsite on their website, ahead of the official launch.

Both upcoming tablets are expected to feature good specs and the Pro model will likely be priced higher, while the Pad SE 4G is expected to be a lower-cost variant. A known tipster named Sudhanshu Ambhore revealed some significant details about the upcoming Redmi Pad SE 4G just ahead of its launch. Here is the detail for both tablets:

Redmi Pad Pro 5G

As per the leaks, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G is expected to come in a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals.

The tablet will be equipped with quad speakers featuring Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. It is expected that the tablet will come with a massive 10,000mAh battery, offering up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge.

The microsite further confirms that this tablet will run on Xiaomi’s HyperOS. For performance, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC chipset. Users might expect stylus support and 5G connectivity- making it a versatile device for both productivity and entertainment.

Redmi Pad SE 4G

As per the recent leaks, the upcoming Redmi Pad SE 4G is said to feature an 8.7-inch display. The rear panel will sport a round-shaped camera module on the top left. The tablet is said to launch in a sleek grey colour and it will come with SIM card support- adding to its convenience and connectivity options.

This tablet runs on Android 14-based HyperOS, promising an updated user experience. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC chipset, the device will come with 4GB RAM and two storage variants- 64GB or 128GB.

The front panel of the Redmi Pad SE 4G might support thicker bezels and as per the renders, it will further include a 3.5 mm audio jack and a USB Type-C charging port. Speaker grills will be positioned on the bottom side of the tablet for enhanced sound output.

