Xiaomi Mix Flip expected to launch by August at lower price tag and exciting features

Xiaomi, one of the leading names in the smartphone industry has recently launched the Xiaomi Mix Flip in the Chinese market. This model marks the debut in the foldable phone segment. Alongside the Mix Flip, Xiaomi also introduced the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Redmi K70 Ultra. The Mix Flip has generated significant buzz and Xiaomi fans worldwide who are eagerly waiting for the global launch.

The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and it features a 4.01-inch AMOLED outer display. Recent updates further suggest that the phone is poised to enter the global market soon.

According to an official source, the Xiaomi Mix Flip could make its international debut in August.

Expected global release in August

Several companies already have their foldable smartphones in the market. Several companies like Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Tecno- are already having their foldable devices and Xiaomi fans have been eagerly waiting for a while and have been anticipating the arrival of the Mix Flip.

Leaks further indicate that the Xiaomi Mix Flip may launch worldwide, after August 15 (2024). As per the China market launch, the handset is expected to launch at around Rs 69,300 (around USD 930).

Xiaomi Mix Flip: Feature

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is the first smartphone with foldable capabilities which runs on the Android 14 operating system which is based on HyperOS. It smartphone boasts a 6.68-inch inside display of the foldable device which features an AMOLED panel, promising smooth performance with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the device comes with up to 16GB of RAM, making it well-suited for multitasking and heavy usage. Xiaomi has also provided up to 1TB of storage support, which further ensures ample space for apps, media, and files.

For photography, the Mix Flip foldable smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup (60MP + 50MP shooter). On the front, the device comes with a 32MP front shooter.

