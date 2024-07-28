How space missions can fight microgravity? Details here

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS How space missions can fight microgravity

New insights surfaced, stating how microgravity affects muscle function which have emerged from a study that involves live human muscle cells sent to the International Space Station (ISS).

The research by a team at Stanford University in the US utilised muscle chips bioengineered structures containing oriented muscle cells to investigate the effects of space travel on muscle health and to test potential treatments.

The study which was published in Stem Cell Reports, found that muscle cells which was exposed to microgravity exhibited metabolic changes indicative of impaired muscle regeneration and gene activities similar to those seen in age-related muscle loss, or sarcopenia.

Ngan Huang, an associate professor at Stanford explained, "Space is a unique environment that accelerates ageing processes and impairs healthy functions. Astronauts often experience muscle atrophy due to the lack of gravity, which prevents active muscle use."

The researchers discovered that muscles grown in microgravity had reduced muscle fibre formation and altered gene activity. Notably, genes associated with mitochondrial function were compromised, while those related to fat formation were upregulated. This suggests that microgravity can lead to dysfunctions in muscle regeneration.

In a proof-of-concept experiment, astronauts treated the muscle chips with drugs aimed at countering sarcopenia or promoting muscle regeneration. The treatment partially mitigated the adverse effects of microgravity, preventing a shift towards fat formation and aligning gene activity more closely with Earth-based samples.

The study highlights the potential of engineered tissue chip platforms in microgravity for studying various diseases and drug screening, bypassing the need for animal or human subjects.

The team plans to continue this research, with another space mission scheduled for 2025 to further explore treatments for microgravity-induced muscle impairment.

ALSO READ: Phone got stolen? How to protect and prevent thieves from switching off your phone?

Android smartphones come equipped with various privacy and safety features, many users do not know of. One such feature is the ‘Unlock to Power Off’ which helps to prevent a stolen smartphone from being switched off without unlocking it first.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mix Flip expected to launch by August at lower price tag and exciting features

The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and it features a 4.01-inch AMOLED outer display. Recent updates further suggest that the phone is poised to enter the global market soon.

Inputs from IANS