WhatsApp Plus paid subscription in development: Custom themes, 20 chat pins and more

WhatsApp is continuously rolling out new upgrades for its users. The company is now working on an optional paid subscription plan called WhatsApp Plus. The new plan will be available for both Android and iOS versions of the platform and is currently under development. Despite the introduction of this paid tier, WhatsApp’s core messaging experience will remain free. The Plus subscription is expected to focus on enhanced personalisation and improved chat management features.25570000

According to a post by WABetaInfo on X, testing is underway in beta versions of both platforms. The company is reportedly exploring a paid subscription model that could be implemented in the app at a later stage. Basic services such as chat messaging, voice and video calls, group messaging, and calling will not be affected.

What’s special about the WhatsApp Plus plan?

Advanced visual customisation

WhatsApp Plus is expected to focus heavily on visual customisation. Subscribers may be able to:

Change app themes

Adjust colour schemes

Customise the overall interface

Choose from a wide range of app icons

Reports suggest that 14 new app icon styles are currently under development, along with multiple colour options. These additions aim to allow users to personalise the app’s look and feel.

Pin up to 20 chats

One of the major upgrades under the WhatsApp Plus plan could be an increased chat pin limit.

Currently, users can pin up to three chats.

With WhatsApp Plus, subscribers may be able to pin up to 20 chats.

This would allow users to pin 17 additional chats for quicker access to important conversations.

New ringtones for subscribers

The subscription plan may also introduce custom ringtones designed specifically for WhatsApp. Each ringtone could have a distinct style, helping users easily differentiate between WhatsApp calls and notifications from other apps.

Exclusive sticker packs and enhanced reactions

The report indicates that more premium features could be added over time. WhatsApp Plus subscribers may receive:

Exclusive sticker packs not available to free users

More interactive and engaging message reactions

These additions are expected to make conversations more lively and personalised.

Core WhatsApp features will remain free

Even after the introduction of the subscription plan, WhatsApp’s essential features will continue to be free for all users. These include:

Sending and receiving messages

Voice and video calls

Media sharing

Group chats

Privacy and security features

The WhatsApp Plus plan is designed as an optional upgrade, while the core experience of the app will remain accessible without any charge.