Nothing Phone 4a Series launched in India with telephoto camera and Snapdragon chipset

New Delhi:

Nothing has unveiled the Nothing Phone (4a) series in India. The new smartphone lineup includes the Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro. Both devices feature an advanced telephoto lens, Snapdragon chipset, transparent design with enhanced durability, and new colour options. The smartphones run on Nothing OS 4.1 and offer AI tools with deeper personalisation.

Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro price, sale date and colour options in India

Nothing Phone 4a price in India

Rs. 31,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (base variant)

Rs. 34,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Rs. 37,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Offers: Rs. 1,000 bank discount + Rs. 6,000 exchange bonus

Nothing Phone 4a Pro price in India

Rs. 39,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (base variant)

Rs. 42,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Rs. 45,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Sale date and availability

Nothing Phone 4a goes on sale from March 13

Nothing Phone 4a Pro will be available from March 27

Both smartphones will be sold via Flipkart

Colour options

Nothing Phone 4a: Black, Blue, Pink, White

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Black, Pink, Silver

Nothing Phone 4a Specifications and Features

The Nothing Phone 4a supports dual SIM functionality and operates on Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1. The company has committed to providing three years of operating system updates along with six years of security updates.

It sports a 6.78-inch LTPS flexible AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,224x2,720 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, 440ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, a 2,500Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The device is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor clocked at up to 2.7GHz and equipped with a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Additionally, the handset has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Glyph Bar Interface

The Phone 4a introduces a new Glyph Bar interface with 63 mini-LEDs and six individually addressable zones. It supports generative ringtones, Glyph Timer, Essential Notifications, Volume Indicator, Live Notifications, Glyph Torch, Camera Countdown, Flip to Record, Flip to Glyph, and Glyph Progress.

Camera Details

The Nothing Phone 4a features a triple rear camera setup, including:

50MP main camera (f/1.88) with Samsung GN9 sensor and OIS

50MP periscope camera (f/2.88) with Samsung JN5 sensor, OIS, and up to 70x Ultra Zoom

8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) with Sony IMX355 sensor and 120-degree field of view

For selfies, it has a 32MP front camera (f/2.2) with a Samsung KD1 sensor and 89-degree field of view. The device supports video recording up to 4K at 30fps.

Battery and Connectivity

The Phone 4a packs a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging. The company claims it can charge from 1 percent to 100 percent in about 64 minutes.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The handset measures 163.95x77.57x8.55mm and weighs 204.5g.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro specifications and features

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is also a dual-SIM handset running on Nothing OS 4.1.

It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness, 2,500Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The device is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It offers up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Phone 4a Pro carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and packs the same 5,400mAh battery with 50W fast charging support as the standard model.

Glyph Matrix interface

Instead of the Glyph Bar, the Phone 4a Pro features a larger Glyph Matrix interface with 137 mini-LEDs and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. It supports Glyph Toys to display battery status, timer, digital clock, Solar Path, and Glyph Mirror.

Camera setup

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro includes a triple rear camera system:

50MP primary camera with Sony LYT-700c sensor and OIS

50MP telephoto camera with up to 140x Ultra Zoom

8MP ultra-wide camera

It features the same 32MP front camera as the standard Phone 4a.